THESE states likely to receive thunderstorm, light rainfall today; predicts IMD

Parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will likely receive light to moderate intensity rainfall today (October 24, 2021), said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

In a tweet, the weather agency said, "24/10/2021: 07:20 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kaithal, Rohtak (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Hastinapur (U.P.)."

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Narwana, Rajaund, Mahendargarh (Haryana) Deoband, Bahajoi, Narora (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it added.

Earlier on Sunday, the IMD said, "24/10/2021: 05:55 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Meham (Haryana) Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana (U.P.)."

This comes after Jammu and Kashmir received the first snowfall of the season in the Pahalgam district on Saturday morning while Srinagar received light showers of rain.

The IMD had also predicted light rainfall in Delhi, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 18.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the season's average.