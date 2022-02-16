THESE states lift Covid-19 restrictions as cases dip

In view of falling Covid-19 cases, some states have decided to lift pandemic-induced restrictions. While states like Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir did away with the night curfew, many states have already relaxed all curbs that were inducted to contain the spread of the virus.

States like Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have ended most of the Covid induced restrictions in the state. Here is a list of states that have recently lifted the Covid restrictions.

Assam lifts all restrictions

The state government has lifted all Covid-induced restrictions imposed in Assam due to the spread of cases triggered by the Omicron variant. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutes will reopen as the Covid situation improves in the state. Besides, all the Covid-related curbs, including the night curfew will be abolished from today.

However, unvaccinated people will be barred from entering public places except for hospitals. Wearing masks, using sanitiser, and maintaining social distancing have to be followed strictly.

Bihar removes Covid restrictions

Amid the decline in cases, the state government has decided to remove all Covid-related restrictions in Bihar from Monday. The announcement was made by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar through a tweet. He said that all activities will operate normally with compliance to the prescribed standard operating procedure.

Maharashtra eases restrictions

Maharashtra has also eased restrictions in many districts including Mumbai. The state announced that there will be no restrictions on night movement in Mumbai. Beaches, parks and gardens shall remain open as per their timings.

Rajasthan relaxed Covid-19 curbs

The state government has relaxed Covid-19 curbs in view of the decline in cases. As per the new guidelines, the night curfew has been lifted and up to 250 people have been allowed at private and public gatherings. These new rules have already been enforced from February 5.

Religious places have also been allowed to function as per their regular schedule and offerings by devotees will be allowed, the guidelines said.

Telangana no restrictions extended

The state government has lifted all the Covid restrictions in the state. It had imposed restrictions in the state in January in view of the rising infections. The order for Covid-induced restrictions expired on January 31 and the government did not extend it further.

West Bengal reopens schools

Amid a decline in Covid-19 cases, the state government revised the Covid-19 restrictions and announced the reopening of all primary and upper primary schools with effect from today. The Government has also withdrawn a ban on incoming international flights with effect from Tuesday.

However, international passengers either have to be fully vaccinated or go through an RT-PCR test within 72 hours from flight departure.