THESE satellite pictures compare how India looked at night in 2012 and 2021

Earlier today, Economic Survey 2021-22 was presented in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Budget Session 2022. Prior to the Union Budget 2022-23, this economic survey provides a detailed account of the state of the country's economy. It also details what reforms need to be made to accelerate growth.

Economic Survey of 2021-22 talked about the usage of satellite and geospatial data and shared satellite pictures showing how India looked in the night in 2012 and 2021.

The satellite pictures showing the 'Night-time Luminosity' show the electricity usage and supply has spread across the country," Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal said.

Taking to Twitter, Sanyal also shared the picture on social media with the caption “EconomicSurvey2022: Satellite photos of Night-time Luminosity between 2012 & 2021 shows expansion of electricity supply, economic activity and urban growth”

Last year, the Economic Survey was tabled two days before the Budget on January 29, as February 1 fell on a Monday.

What is Economic Survey?

A long-standing Budget tradition, the Economic Survey has been presented since 1950-51. Until 1964, it was tabled alongside the budget. Since then, the tradition has been for the FM to present the survey a day before the budget.

The important budget document informs about the roadmap for the economy, setting the tone for the actual Budget presentation. The Economic Survey gives a review of the performance of the economy in the bygone financial year, sharing the status of major development programs and policies of the government.

The survey is developed by the Economics Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), stewarded by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA).