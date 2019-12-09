These hilarious TikTok videos on soaring onion prices will surely make you laugh!

ROFL

Onion prices are skyrocketing due to unseasonal rains in growing states. The staple food has been selling for Rs 80-100 per kg in retail markets in Delhi-NCR and has crossed Rs 150 mark in some states.

In Tamil Nadu, high-quality onions are being sold at Rs 180 per kilogram and normal qualities are available at Rs 120-130 per kilogram.

While the markets are seeing a huge bounce in the price of onions, netizens have found hilarious TikTok videos to deal with the price rise.

The price of onion has touched Rs 160 per kilogram in Hyderabad, Rs 140 in West Bengal and Rs 120 per kilogram in Odisha.

To check the national crisis over the rising price of onions, the central government on Friday approved the import of up to 1.2 lakh tonnes of onions. According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution has been directed to import up to 1 lakh tonne onions in import tenders.