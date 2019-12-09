These hilarious TikTok videos on soaring onion prices will surely make you laugh!

Headlines

Meet Jason Sanjay, Vijay’s son who rejected acting offers to study filmmaking abroad, set to make his directorial debut

Sunil Narine becomes first cricketer to receive red card in CPL, watch video here

Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah to flag off BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on Sep 3

Sonia Gandhi to attend INDIA alliance logo unveiling ceremony in Mumbai

Haryana: Ruckus in Assembly after Congress seeks minister Sandeep Singh's resignation, CM rejects demand

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Jason Sanjay, Vijay’s son who rejected acting offers to study filmmaking abroad, set to make his directorial debut

Sunil Narine becomes first cricketer to receive red card in CPL, watch video here

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Reflects on remarkable 183 run knock against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2012

Fastest Bollywood films to earn Rs 400 crore at the box office

7 superfoods to cure iron deficiency

Health benefits of cinnamon tea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Reflects on remarkable 183 run knock against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2012

Watch world champion Neeraj Chopra's touching gesture for Pak's Arshad Nadeem, both share Indian tricolour

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan's Shadab Khan strongly reacts to Ajit Agarkar's 'Virat Kohli' remark

Meet Jason Sanjay, Vijay’s son who rejected acting offers to study filmmaking abroad, set to make his directorial debut

Ayushmann Khurrana gets emotional after Dream Girl 2 success: 'I wish my father could...'

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

HomeIndia

India

These hilarious TikTok videos on soaring onion prices will surely make you laugh!

ROFL

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2019, 11:25 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Onion prices are skyrocketing due to unseasonal rains in growing states. The staple food has been selling for Rs 80-100 per kg in retail markets in Delhi-NCR and has crossed Rs 150 mark in some states. 

In Tamil Nadu, high-quality onions are being sold at Rs 180 per kilogram and normal qualities are available at Rs 120-130 per kilogram. 

While the markets are seeing a huge bounce in the price of onions, netizens have found hilarious TikTok videos to deal with the price rise. 

The price of onion has touched Rs 160 per kilogram in Hyderabad, Rs 140 in West Bengal and Rs 120 per kilogram in Odisha. 

To check the national crisis over the rising price of onions, the central government on Friday approved the import of up to 1.2 lakh tonnes of onions. According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution has been directed to import up to 1 lakh tonne onions in import tenders.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

No split in NCP, reiterates Sharad Pawar; says MLAs don’t mean entire party

Sangeeta Bijlani makes 'stunning' public appearance, netizens call her 'timeless beauty': Watch viral video

Meet IAS officer who failed UPSC exam 4 times at different stages, then got AIR…

This actress lost her leg at 16, was unemployed for 7 years, had given up on life, later became TV's most popular vamp

Meet woman who earns Rs 300 crore per year, has Rs 775 crore net worth, not bought new saree in 24 years, here's why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE