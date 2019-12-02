These hilarious memes on soaring onion prices will surely make you laugh!

ROFL

Onion prices are skyrocketing due to unseasonal rains in growing states. The staple food has been selling for Rs 80-100 per kg in retail markets in Delhi-NCR and has even crossed the century-mark in some states.

While the markets are seeing a huge bounce in the price of onions, netizens have found hilarious memes to deal with the price rise.

Soon #OnionPrice here started trending on social media. Find some of the most hilarious memes here...

Keep the bag of onion locked because the price high in Assam.per kg 80 rupees. pic.twitter.com/Qwdq5irLim — rupnath sarma (@Rupnaths) November 28, 2019

Never had such good Chicken mo:mo in street. The stuffing was entirely of chicken not a single onion stuffed in it

Best part of onion price hiked — Monika Subedi (@subedi_monika) November 27, 2019

LMAO this Ad...Watch till the end!!!!



Tamil brothers are always experts at trolling the Central Govt.#OnionCrisis #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/NKAybWeMus — Advaid (@Advaidism) November 30, 2019

Scientists and farmers use chemicals in onions so that it doesn't make people cry.



Government hikes the price of onions making people cry.



Scientists & Farmers: pic.twitter.com/ZKzUaoG7fN — Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jhunjhunastic) November 30, 2019

In a bid to control the skyrocketing prices of onion in the retail market, the Narendra Modi led BJP government will import 11,000 Metric Tons (MT) of onion from Turkey in addition to 6,090 MT from Egypt.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India (MMTCI0) has placed the order on Centre's behalf, which will start reach India later this month.