These hilarious memes on soaring onion prices will surely make you laugh!

ROFL

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 02, 2019, 01:47 PM IST

Onion prices are skyrocketing due to unseasonal rains in growing states. The staple food has been selling for Rs 80-100 per kg in retail markets in Delhi-NCR and has even crossed the century-mark in some states. 

While the markets are seeing a huge bounce in the price of onions, netizens have found hilarious memes to deal with the price rise. 

Soon #OnionPrice here started trending on social media. Find some of the most hilarious memes here...

In a bid to control the skyrocketing prices of onion in the retail market, the Narendra Modi led BJP government will import 11,000 Metric Tons (MT) of onion from Turkey in addition to 6,090 MT from Egypt. 

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India (MMTCI0) has placed the order on Centre's behalf, which will start reach India later this month.

 

