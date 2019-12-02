These hilarious memes on soaring onion prices will surely make you laugh!

India
ROFL
Onion prices are skyrocketing due to unseasonal rains in growing states. The staple food has been selling for Rs 80-100 per kg in retail markets in Delhi-NCR and has even crossed the century-mark in some states.
While the markets are seeing a huge bounce in the price of onions, netizens have found hilarious memes to deal with the price rise.
Soon #OnionPrice here started trending on social media. Find some of the most hilarious memes here...
From India's richest 2019. pic.twitter.com/Kex3bqSF3o— Heightsix (@jpoomath) November 29, 2019
#OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/AX9hHO9ySF
— (@Orange_Monkeyy) November 30, 2019
Keep the bag of onion locked because the price high in Assam.per kg 80 rupees. pic.twitter.com/Qwdq5irLim— rupnath sarma (@Rupnaths) November 28, 2019
Never had such good Chicken mo:mo in street. The stuffing was entirely of chicken not a single onion stuffed in it— Monika Subedi (@subedi_monika) November 27, 2019
Best part of onion price hiked
No one:— gyan_ki_duukan (@wikisharma5) November 28, 2019
Onion price: pic.twitter.com/4R8CUVxxUf
LMAO this Ad...Watch till the end!!!!— Advaid (@Advaidism) November 30, 2019
Tamil brothers are always experts at trolling the Central Govt.#OnionCrisis #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/NKAybWeMus
Most expensive gift till date@JalKaRaja @memorable_90s @AbijitG @RaviShankar_27 @MrAyush_ @RoflGandhi_ @Roflindian #OnionCrisis #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/hSa03BKasc— NMAY मLiK(@tanmaymalik555) December 1, 2019
Relatable #OnionPrice pic.twitter.com/UjXFtAWt5k— Minal Ruhela (@minalrh) December 1, 2019
Exchange Offer !!!#iPhone #OnionCrisis pic.twitter.com/HmFHPd3Ffr— Engineer'sChoice (@sumansekhar1) November 29, 2019
Scientists and farmers use chemicals in onions so that it doesn't make people cry.— Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jhunjhunastic) November 30, 2019
Government hikes the price of onions making people cry.
Scientists & Farmers: pic.twitter.com/ZKzUaoG7fN
Looking at Onion Price: pic.twitter.com/z9QhdbEPrW— (@RomanaRaza) November 29, 2019
In a bid to control the skyrocketing prices of onion in the retail market, the Narendra Modi led BJP government will import 11,000 Metric Tons (MT) of onion from Turkey in addition to 6,090 MT from Egypt.
According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India (MMTCI0) has placed the order on Centre's behalf, which will start reach India later this month.