While the average consumer might not always notice the country of origin, the growing dependence on these products is now under the spotlight.

India is taking strong steps against China after reports surfaced that Beijing helped Pakistan with drone technology during the recent India-Pakistan conflict. In response, a major “Boycott China” movement once again picked up pace across the country, with the hashtag trending on social media recently.

For years, Chinese goods have dominated Indian markets. From smartphones to kitchen items, and from toys to religious figurines, many daily-use products in India are either made in China or imported from there. While the average consumer might not always notice the country of origin, the growing dependence on these products is now under the spotlight.

According to an Aaj Tak report, China once held a 75% share in toy imports to India. However, government initiatives to support the Indian toy industry have led to a 52% drop in imports since 2020. Despite this, Chinese toys and festive decorations remain popular due to their low prices, even though their quality is often poor.

Religious figurines, such as Lakshmi-Ganesh idols made in China, have also sparked concern. Their presence in Indian markets has faced backlash, especially during festivals. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has led multiple campaigns against these imports, resulting in a significant drop in their market share from around 80% to just 10%.

Now, many Indians are checking labels more carefully and avoiding products marked “Made in China” or “Made in PRC.” Items like smartphones (Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo), power banks, Bluetooth speakers, festive lights, plastic toys, and even electric kettles are often imported directly from China.

While affordability remains a major factor in choosing Chinese goods, growing national sentiment and diplomatic tensions are shifting public opinion.