THESE areas in Bengaluru to face power cuts on April 12 and 13

Several parts of Bengaluru are set to face power cuts on Tuesday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 13.
The city will face an outage as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) will be doing up-gradation and other work. Check the list of areas where power cuts will happen over two days.
Tuesday, April 12
Bengaluru West Zone will see powercuts from 10:30 am to 5:30 am
Hegganahalli Cross
Nanjarasappa Layout near Skyline BBMP Park
Sanakki Bayalu
Raman College Road
Vrushabhavati Nagar
Mallathalli Layout
East West College road
Dwarka Basa Road
KLE College Road
BDA area Block 1
VM Nagar
HVR Layout
Maruthi Nagar under the Rajarajeshwari division
Bengaluru East Zone will be affected from 10 am to 4:30 pm
Ramamurthy Nagar
Areas near Jai Bhim Nagar (JBN) bus stop
KG Pura main road
Udaynagar and Kodihalli Main Road
South Zone will see power cuts from 10 am to 5 pm
Manipal County Road
AECS Layout
Subhash Nagara
Neelandri Road
Marathahalli
Kaveri Layout
Vinayaka Layout
Balaji Layout
Tulasi Theatre road
St John’s hostel
Koramangala 2nd stage
Chikkaadugodi
Jai Bhim Nagara
JC Industrial Area.
VM Nagar and HVR Layout
Bengaluru North Zone will see power cuts from 10 am to 5 pm
CMTI
Sparsha Hospital
Hanuman Layout
Dwarakanagar
Pipe Line road
Doddabyalakere
Kempapura
Ludunagara
Silvepura
Raghavendradhama
Kumbarahalli
Huralichikkanahalli
Hesaraghatta
Wednesday, April 13
Bengaluru West Zone from 10 am to 5 pm
Hegganahalli Cross
HVR Layout
Sannakki Bayalu
Raman College road
Vrushabhavati Nagara
Mallathalli Layout
East West College road
Dwarka Basa road
KLE College Road
Vigneshwara Nagar
Nandagokula Layout
Chandra Layout
Bapuji Layout
Bengaluru South Zone from 10 am to 5 pm
Doddamangal
Neeladri Road
Shardanagar and JC Industrial Layout
Bengaluru North Zone from 10 am to 5 pm
Peenya police station and surroundings
Amaravathi Layout and surroundings