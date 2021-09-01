THESE are world's safest cities to live - Check where Indian cities rank

COVID-19 pandemic has changed how people view safety and amid the health crisis, people's ideas of the world's safest cities changed drastically too.

Safety is one of the top priorities to think about when anyone moves to a new city, state, or country? But do you know which is the world's safest city to live in as of 2021?

According to a new survey conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), Denmark's capital Copenhagen has been named, for the first time, as the safest city to live in. Copenhagen moved ahead of both Tokyo and Singapore on the list. On second stood Toronto, in Canada, and Singapore was ranked third.

The EIU has been conducting these surveys every two years since 2015. This time EIU considered 60 cities and marked them out of 100 based on 76 indicators including digital, health, personal-security, environmental, infrastructure, among others.

Where do Indian cities Mumbai and Delhi rank?

India's capital Delhi and the country's commercial capital Mumbai both found a spot on the list as they scored 56.1 points and 54.4 points, respectively. With this, both Delhi and Mumbai made a place for themselves in the Top 50 list.

What are the top 3 safest cities to live - in 2021?

the EIU report ranked Copenhagen, Toronto, and Singapore as the top 3 for 2021.

Which cities did EIU list as the least safe?

According to the EIU reports, the world's least safe cities as of 2021 are Yangon, Lagos, Caracas, Cairo, and Karachi.