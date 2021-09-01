THESE are world's safest cities to live - Check where Indian cities rank

Headlines

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up Citadel shoot, says ‘13th of July will always be a special day’

Bihar: Bald groom's wig-clad wedding turns violent as truth gets unveiled, watch

World's highest-paid actress died 60 years ago, still earns more than Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Priyanka today

Viral video: Cat stays by ailing dog's side, touches hearts online

India's highest paid actor may quit film industry, it's not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay, Salman

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wraps up Citadel shoot, says ‘13th of July will always be a special day’

Viral video: Cat stays by ailing dog's side, touches hearts online

India's highest paid actor may quit film industry, it's not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Jr NTR, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay, Salman

10 most popular Indian films of 2023, no South film makes it to top 8

Superfoods you should consume daily

Laziest creatures of the animal kingdom

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Cyclone Biparjoy: Heavy storm reaching towards Rajasthan; heavy rains in Jalore, Barmer

Apple Vision Pro: Apple unveils Vision Pro, everything you need to know about it

Australia Bus Crash: ‘Horrific tragedy’ leaves 10 dead as bus carrying wedding guests rolls over

World's highest-paid actress died 60 years ago, still earns more than Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Priyanka today

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recalls her casting couch experience, says ‘director asked me to…’

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to netizen asking him to 'clash' with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: 'We aren't in Bollywood game...'

HomeIndia

mumbai

THESE are world's safest cities to live - Check where Indian cities rank

COVID-19 pandemic has changed how people view safety and amid the health crisis, people's ideas of the world's safest cities changed drastically too.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2021, 04:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Safety is one of the top priorities to think about when anyone moves to a new city, state, or country? But do you know which is the world's safest city to live in as of 2021? 

According to a new survey conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), Denmark's capital Copenhagen has been named, for the first time, as the safest city to live in. Copenhagen moved ahead of both Tokyo and Singapore on the list. On second stood Toronto, in Canada, and Singapore was ranked third. 

The EIU has been conducting these surveys every two years since 2015. This time EIU considered 60 cities and marked them out of 100 based on 76 indicators including digital, health, personal-security, environmental, infrastructure, among others.

Where do Indian cities Mumbai and Delhi rank? 

India's capital Delhi and the country's commercial capital Mumbai both found a spot on the list as they scored 56.1 points and 54.4 points, respectively. With this, both Delhi and Mumbai made a place for themselves in the Top 50 list.

What are the top 3 safest cities to live - in 2021? 

COVID-19 pandemic has changed how people view safety and amid the health crisis, people's idea of the world's safest cities changed drastically which is why the EIU report ranked Copenhagen, Toronto, and Singapore as the top 3 for 2021.

Which cities did EIU list as the least safe? 

According to the EIU reports, the world's least safe cities as of 2021 are Yangon, Lagos, Caracas, Cairo, and Karachi.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

With GST being linked to ED, traders paying tax could also be arrested: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Vijay Sethupathi announces 50th project! Jawan actor’s milestone movie to be titled Maharaja: See Post

West Bengal Panchayat Election result 2023: TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 28,985 seats

Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Devdas Turns 21! Makers Of The Sanjay Leela Bhansali Classic Take A Trip Down Memory Lane: Watch

Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar to Dilip Shanghvi: Know the educational qualifications of 6 Indian billionaires

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE