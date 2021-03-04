These are the three best cities of India to live in, check details here

A total of 111 cities participated in the assessment exercise that was conducted in 2020.

Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmadabad have been declared the best cities to live in as the government has released the Ease of Living Index (EoLI). The rankings are released by the Urban Development Ministry in two categories - those with a population of more than a million, and those with less than a million people. EoLI is an assessment tool that evaluates the quality of life and the impact of various initiatives for urban development.

Bengaluru emerged as the top performer followed by Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Navi Mumbai, Coimbatore, Vadodara, Indore, and Greater Mumbai.

The announcement was made by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Housing and Urban Affairs during an online event.

In the category of people with less than one million population, Shimla was ranked the highest in ease of living, followed by Bhubaneshwar, Silvassa, Kakinada, Salem, Vellore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Davangere, and Tiruchirappalli.

A total of 111 cities participated in the assessment exercise that was conducted in 2020. The rankings under Ease of Living Index 2020 were announced for cities with a population of more than a million, and cities with less than a million people. The analysis categorises them into Million+ populated cities (those with a population of more than a million) and Less than Million populated cites (those with a population of less than a million) along with all the cities under the Smart Cities Program.

Similarly, the assessment framework under the Municipal Performance Index (MPI 2020) that evaluates municipalities has ranked Indore as the highest-ranked municipality, followed by Surat and Bhopal. In the Less than Million category, New Delhi Municipal Council has emerged as the leader, followed by Tirupati and Gandhinagar.

Notably, MPI was launched as an accompaniment to the Ease of Living Index. It seeks to examine local government practice in municipalities across areas of services, finance, policy, technology and governance. It seeks to simplify and evaluate the complexities in local governance practice and promote the ethos of transparency and accountability.