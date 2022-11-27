There won’t be any IT raids once KCR comes to Centre in 2024, says Telangana minister

KCR | File Photo

The income tax will be relaxed in the country, there won’t be any more raids and people will be able to earn whatever they can once Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao comes to power in Centre in 2024, said his partyman Ch Malla Reddy on Sunday.

“In 2024, KCR's government will come at the Centre. Then, income tax will be relaxed all over the country. There will not be any more raids. Everyone can earn whatever they can and KCR will bring in such a rule that they (people) can voluntarily pay tax. Whatever it is, there has to be a change in the country,” Malla Reddy, who is also Telangana Labour Minister, said in a meeting at Siddipet.

The IT department recently conducted raids at the residences of Malla Reddy and members of his family, and some educational institutions.

“There are so many students in our educational institutions. They (I-T Department) say you have black money. You have stolen money. You take donations (capitation fee from students). I have never seen this anywhere. I am not scared as long as KCR is there,” Malla Reddy added.

The Telangana minister had alleged that CRPF personnel accompanying IT sleuths had beaten up his son during the raids. A case had been registered against Malla Reddy by the police for obstructing the IT officials from performing their duties on November 24. The police had also registered a case against the IT officials on the complaint of the minister’s son.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, known as KCR, has already launched his bid to make a national alliance with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

