'There will be jihad if...': Jamiat chief Mahmood Madani's controversial remark

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Mahmood Madani has sparked a fresh controversy after declaring that there will be "jihad" if there is oppression against minority communities. Madani accused the government and the judiciary of undermining the rights of minorities, triggering sharp retorts from leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who say he is inciting Muslims. The Jamiat chief alleged that several recent court verdicts, including on the Babri Masjid case, suggested that the judiciary was functioning "under government pressure."

At a meeting in Bhopal, Madani reportedly said: "After the verdict on Babri Masjid, triple talaq, and several other matters, it seems that courts are functioning under the government's pressure for a few years now...We have several instances before that have raised questions on the character of courts...The Supreme Court is eligible to be called supreme only when it follows the Constitution and when it upholds the law. If it doesn't do that, it doesn't deserve to be called 'supreme'."

Madani talked of issues such as bulldozer actions, mob lynching, and seizure of Waqf properties, which have made Muslims feel unsafe. "The current situation of the country is very sensitive and concerning. Sadly, a particular community is being forcibly targeted, while other communities are rendered legally powerless, socially segregated and economically humiliated. There are bulldozer actions, mob lynching, seizure of Waqf properties and negative campaigns against religious madrasas and reforms, to undermine their religion, identity and existence...This has made Muslims feel unsafe even as they walk down the streets," he said.

Regarding the term "jihad," Madani said it's being misused to insult Muslims, and stressed that its true meaning is about duty, welfare, and fighting oppression. "Enemies of Islam and Muslims have made 'jihad' a synonym of abuse, conflict, and violence. Terms like Love jihad, Land jihad, 'Taleem' Jihad, 'Thook' Jihad are used to insult the faith of Muslims. Unfortunately, responsible people in the government and media feel no shame in using such terms...In Islam, 'jihad' has been used in the Quran in several respects. It has been used in the sense of one's duties, and the welfare of society and humanity. When it has been used for war, it has been used in the sense of finishing off oppression and violence. Isliye jab jab zulm hoga tab tab jihad hoga," Madani stated.

