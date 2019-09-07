'There will be a new dawn': PM Modi says next moon mission will succeed

"If someone is the greatest teacher of knowledge, then it is science," he said, "Science is not a failure, only experiments and efforts."

After addressing the nation on the backdrop of Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram losing contact with the ground station, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter, hailing the ISRO scientists for giving their best.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted PM Modi's thoughts regarding the recent developments, positively looking towards a better tomorrow.

"As important as the final result is the journey and the effort," a tweet said, "I can proudly say that the effort was worth it and so was the journey. Our team worked hard, travelled far and those teachings will always remain with us. The learnings from today will make us stronger and better: PM"

He added that there will be a new dawn and a brighter tomorrow very soon.

The Prime Minister displayed true scientific temperament when he said that science is not a failure, only experiments and efforts. He encouraged the scientists at ISRO and the citizens of the country to not give up, saying, "Every difficulty, every struggle, every difficulty, goes by teaching us something new, motivates us for some new inventions, new technologies and this determines our future success".

"If someone is the greatest teacher of knowledge, then it is science," he said, "Science is not a failure, only experiments and efforts."

हर मुश्किल, हर संघर्ष, हर कठिनाई, हमें कुछ नया सिखाकर जाती है, कुछ नए आविष्कार, नई टेक्नोलॉजी के लिए प्रेरित करती है और इसी से हमारी आगे की सफलता तय होती हैं। ज्ञान का अगर सबसे बड़ा शिक्षक कोई है तो वो विज्ञान है।

विज्ञान में विफलता नहीं होती, केवल प्रयोग और प्रयास होते हैं। PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 7, 2019

With the message of hope, the Prime Minister declared, "Success will be with us in the next attempt of this mission as well as in every subsequent effort."

हम निश्चित रूप से सफल होंगे। इस मिशन के अगले प्रयास में भी और इसके बाद के हर प्रयास में भी कामयाबी हमारे साथ होगी: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 7, 2019

Earlier, while addressing ISRO scientists at Bengaluru, Modi had said, "You spend your entire life to make Mother India proud. I can understand your state of mind. You have given your best only and will give us several more reasons to smile."

The Prime Minister also thanked families of ISRO scientists and said: "I salute not just you all (scientists), but also your families, for their contribution is priceless towards you all achieving so much over the years. There may be setbacks but we have not lost hope. We have strengthened our resolve."

ISRO had announced that communication from Vikram Lander to ground stations was lost.

In a tweet, the space agency had said, "This is Mission Control Centre. VikramLander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from Lander to the ground stations was lost. Data is being analyzed."

The Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2. The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the Moon in its existing orbit.

After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

(With agency inputs)