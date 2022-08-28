'There were conspiracies to defame Gujarat, stop investment': PM Modi foresees 'developed India' by 2047

Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted addressing a rally after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development works in Bhuj district. He mentioned that there have been conspiracies to defame Gujarat and stop the investments to his home State.

“There were conspiracies to defame Gujarat in the country and the world. Repeated attempts were made to stop investment coming to the state, but the state chose a new path of progress,” the Prime Minister said.

“After the 2001 Kutch earthquake, in the midst of the destruction, I had spoken about redevelopment of Kutch and we worked hard for it. Today, you are witnessing the results,” added.

READ | 'Rahul Gandhi will be Congress president soon': Harish Rawat after party announces to choose new chief on Oct 17

“There were many who said Kutch won’t be able to recover from the earthquake but people there have changed the scenario,” he said.

“You may see many deficiencies in India now, but I can clearly visualize that by 2047, India will be a developed nation,” Mr. Modi said.

PM Modi holds roadshow in Bhuj

Earlier, the Prime Minister held a roadshow in Bhuj town of Kutch district on the second day of his visit to the State where the Assembly elections are due later this year.

Gratitude to the people of Bhuj for their warm reception. Speaking at launch of development projects. https://t.co/FuMn5oM1kH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2022

Thousands of people from Bhuj and surrounding areas gathered on both sides of the road to greet Mr. Modi, who waved at them during the three kilometres long roadshow, held between Hill Garden circle and District Industries Centre in Bhuj town.

Earlier, the Prime Minister arrived at the Bhuj airport in the morning.

Mr. Modi is in Bhuj to inaugurate a host of projects, including a memorial dedicated to earthquake victims, another memorial dedicated to children who died in the 2001 earthquake and a milk processing plant of Sarhad Dairy.

The enthusiastic crowd on both sides of the road kept shouting "Modi Modi" and waved the tricolour to express their affection for the Prime Minister.

Mr. Modi reciprocated by waving at them while standing in his car.

At one point, Mr. Modi even got out of the car and walked for a while to greet the people.

Local administration had erected stages along the route for cultural and folk performances.

After leading the roadshow, Mr. Modi arrived at 'Smriti Van', a memorial built on the outskirts of Bhuj town in the memory of the 2001 earthquake victims, to inaugurate it.

(With PTI Inputs)