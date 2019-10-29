There was no 50:50 formula, I will be CM for 5 years: Devendra Fadnavis refutes Shiv Sena's power-sharing claim

Confident that a BJP-led government will be formed in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said there was no agreement on 50:50 formula ahead of the assembly elections as the Shiv Sena has been claiming since the results came out last Thursday.

In Maharashtra, the BJP is facing an uphill task as it fell short of the majority by a huge margin. The BJP and Shiv Sena contested the recently-held Maharashtra assembly elections together and won 105 and 56 seats, respectively. But the Shiv Sena's demand of "50-50 formula" for power-sharing has delayed the government formation.

Speaking to reporters at his residence on Tuesday, Fadnavis said he was confident that he will remain the Chief Minister for the entire period of five years but the time of the swearing-in is yet to be decided.

"We are going to form government. It will be a stable government. There was no agreement like 50:50 formula. Our party president (Amit Shah) has confirmed nothing has been decided on CM post to Shiv Sena. No formula is decided yet," the BJP leader said.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has asked the BJP to respect the 50:50 formula “agreed upon” between himself, BJP president Amit Shah and Fadnavis ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters in an off-camera briefing at his official residence, the Chief Minister said he was confident that a BJP-led government will be formed soon and added that talks with Shiv Sena will start soon.

We are continuing formal and informal talks with Sena, he said.

When asked if there is a plan B, as party sources have indicated, Fadnavis said there is no need as the party will form government with Shiv Sena.

BJP's plan B involves tactical support from the NCP which contested the polls with the Congress. The Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats, respectively. There are also 13 independents in the assembly.

The Shiv Sena has been adamant on its demand of sharing the Chief Minister's post, giving indications to the BJP that talks on government formation will only take place when their demands are met. The party has demanded "written assurance" from the BJP that "fifty-fifty" power-sharing deal will be respected.