'Maharashtra does not..': Uddhav Thackeray on PM's apology over Shivaji statue collapse amid MVA's 'Jode Maro Andolan'

During the MVA alliance's protest against the incident in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray said the people of Maharashtra will not accept PM Narendra Modi's apology.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 02:54 PM IST

'Maharashtra does not..': Uddhav Thackeray on PM's apology over Shivaji statue collapse amid MVA's 'Jode Maro Andolan'
MVA protest against the collapse of Malvan's Shivaji Maharaj statue, in Thane.
Leaders of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi on Sunday held a march from the iconic Hutatma Chowk to Gateway of India in south Mumbai to protest against the collapse of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district.

The MVA is holding a statewide ‘Jode Mara’ (Hit them with shoes) agitation against the ruling alliance, alleging corruption in the construction of the statue at Rajkot Fort, which was unveiled by prime minister Narendra Modi in December. 

They slammed the Union and state governments for the collapse, with Uddhav Thackeray calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apology as one “smacking of arrogance”, while Sharad Pawar said the episode was an example of corruption.

The statue of the 17th century Maratha warrior king at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil, some 480 kilometres from here, fell on August 26. It was unveiled by PM Modi on December 4, 2023, on the occasion of Navy Day.

NCP (SP) supremo Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Thackeray, Congress state unit chief Nana Patole and the party’s Mumbai head Varsha Gaikwad began the protest march by laying wreaths at Hutatma Chowk, a memorial to those martyred in the ‘Samyukta Maharashtra’ agitation.

Addressing a gathering at Gateway of India, where the protest march culminated, Thackeray said, “Did you notice the arrogance in the (Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s) apology? It smacked of arrogance. One deputy chief minister was smiling.” Asserting that people of Maharashtra will never forgive the insult to the legendary warrior king, Thackeray cited the statue collapse, leakages in the Ram Temple and the new Parliament complex to mock Modi’s “guarantees”.

“For what was the PM apologising? For the statue he inaugurated eight months ago? For the corruption involved? The MVA cadre must work together to defeat the forces that have insulted Shivaji Maharaj. The collapse of the statue is an insult to the soul of Maharashtra,” he asserted.

During his address in Palghar on Friday, PM Modi had said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is not just a name or a king but a deity.

“Today, I bow my head at his feet and apologise to my deity,” he had said.

Speaking at the protest march, Pawar said, “The collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Sindhudurg is an example of corruption. It is an insult to all Shiv premis (followers of the warrior king).” Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, much before the PM, the opposition had sought forgiveness from the emperor for allowing such a “Shiv drohi” (those betraying the principles of Chhatrapati Shivaji) government to come to power.

“We have taken a pledge to never let it happen again,” he said in the backdrop of the upcoming assembly polls.

The PM’s apology was with an eye on the state polls, Patole added.

Kolhapur Congress MP Shahu Chhatrapati, a descendant of the emperor, said the latter’s dignity must be maintained at all cost.

Among those who took part in the march, which began sometime after 11am, included NCP (SP) Baramati MP Supriya Sule and MLA Anil Deshmukh.

A bust of the legendary warrior king was placed at Hutatma Chowk, while those taking part in the protest march carried placards denouncing the statue collapse and shouted slogans against the Eknath Shinde government.

NCP (SP) chief Pawar walked some distance as part of the protest march before getting into his vehicle. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
