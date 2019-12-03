'There should be fear of law': Robert Vadra on crime against women

Speaking on incidents of crime against women in the country, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's husband and businessman Robert Vadra said he feels that there should be fear of law in the minds of the people.

Addressing the issue of crime against women, Robert Vadra said, "he wants that there must be a change, women should be safe in the country. My daughter also goes to school which is far from home... I also fear for her security. The current environment is dangerous for women. People should get instant justice and a fear of law should also be there."

Vadra also reacted on the recent breach of security at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's residence saying, "Giving security is not a fad, it is given on threat perception. Seven people came in that day, asked for selfies. New security lack the kind of training that the Special Protection Group (SPG) had. When we asked our security officers, blame game started."

"I cooperate with them on every step. I give whatever documents they ask for, I am a responsible citizen of India. No question of me trying to escape to any other country. I am cooperating at every level," Vadra said on Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against him.

Earlier, taking a jab at the Centre for withdrawing Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of the Gandhi family, including interim president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said that the decision was 'part of politics' and something that 'keeps happening'.

This was the first time that someone from the Gandhi family has commented on the Ministry of Home Affairs' decision to change the security template of the members of the Gandhis.

On November 8, the MHA had decided to remove the SPG protection given to the Gandhi family and give them 'Z Plus' security instead, provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The decision was taken after assessing threat inputs from all intelligence agencies, which suggested that in the recent past, there has been no direct threat to the family.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's SPG security cover was also revoked and accorded CRPF's Z-plus protection.

Defending the decision, the MHA had said that the review of security cover to political leaders is a periodical exercise which is done depending on threat perception after security agencies undertake an assessment.