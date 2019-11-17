'There is no difference between Baghdadi and Owaisi today': Wasim Rizvi slams AIMIM chief

In a scathing attack at Asaduddin Owaisi, Shia Waqf Board chief Wasim Rizvi has compared the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief with IS leader Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi alleging he (Owaisi) is pushing Muslims towards acts of terror and bloodshed through his speeches.

Hitting out at the AIMIM chief, Wasim Rizvi said, "There is no difference between Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi and Asaduddin Owaisi today. Baghdadi had an army and arms and ammunition which he used to spread terror, Owaisi through his 'zabaan' (speeches) is creating terror through it. He is pushing the Muslims towards acts of terror and bloodshed. It is high time that there should be a ban on him and the Muslim Personal Law Board."

Rizvi's remarks against Owaisi has come after the latter's views on the recent historic Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya dispute case.

After the SC delivered its landmark judgment on the Ayodhya land dispute case on November 9, Owaisi said, "I am not satisfied with the verdict. The Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible. We have full faith in the Constitution. We were fighting for our legal rights. We do not need five-acre land as a donation."

Further questioning the verdict, Owaisi asked if BJP leader LK Advani is being tried for Babri Masjid's demolition then "why is he getting the land."

Why Advani and others who demolished Babri Masjid were being tried if the mosque was illegal, he asked. "If Babri Masjid was legal, then how can Advani get the land," IANS quoted Owaisi as saying.

"If a person demolishes your house and if you go to an arbitrator and he gives your house to the person who demolished it and tells you that you will be given an alternate land at some other place, how`d you feel," he asked.

Meanwhile, Rizvi termed Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict a great decision saying he has not seen such a verdict in his life adding that it satisfied all the parties but lashed out at Muslim Personal Law Board and Owaisi who are trying to incite orthodox mindset. Rizvi also donated Rs 51,000 for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Saturday unanimously ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land case will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a five-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.