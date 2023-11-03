Headlines

This country tops McKinsey's employee well-being survey, India ahead of Japan, China; check ranks

AI most ‘destructive force’ in history, may take away all jobs: Musk tells Sunak

Meet son of Mukesh Ambani’s first boss, gets more salary than India’s richest man, Rohit Sharma is his…

'This is what Arvind Kejriwal has given to Delhi,' says BJP's Manoj Tiwari as city's AQI worsens

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Relax in style! Get flat 71% off on bean bags

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'There is a need to...': Telangana CM KCR urges voters to teach BJP a lesson during Assembly polls

This country tops McKinsey's employee well-being survey, India ahead of Japan, China; check ranks

AI most ‘destructive force’ in history, may take away all jobs: Musk tells Sunak

7 Largest milk producing states in India

10 foods for skin brightening

Oldest countries in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

SHOCKING! bike-borne men molest and strip student inside BHU campus, big protest erupts!

Bigg Boss 17: Love blooms inside the house as Abhishek asked For a kiss from Khanzadi

MiG-21 Jets phased out, why India is discontinuing its longest-serving fighter jet?

Khushalii Kumar learnt deep sea diving, braved freezing temperatures to prep for her challenging role in Starfish

Who is Fauzia Adeel Butt? Mystery woman posing with celebs at SRK's birthday bash; internet is calling her 'female Orry'

'Every bit of validation means the world to me': Director Shiv Rawail on positive response to The Railway Men teaser

HomeIndia

India

'There is a need to...': Telangana CM KCR urges voters to teach BJP a lesson during Assembly polls

KCR, hitting out at the Congress party said, its leaders including Rahul Gandhi say that if voted to power they will remove Dharani, an integrated land management portal, which may pave the way for the ''middlemen regime'' again.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said the BJP should be taught a lesson in the November 30 Assembly polls, as it has not sanctioned even a single medical college or Navodaya schools to the state. 

At a poll rally here, Rao, also known as KCR, hitting out at the Congress party said, its leaders including Rahul Gandhi say that if voted to power they will remove Dharani, an integrated land management portal, which may pave the way for the ''middlemen regime'' again. 

He also said the BRS Government has spent Rs 12,000 crore towards minorities' welfare against the Rs 900 crore by the earlier Congress government in ten years. ''We have been asking the Centre to set up Navodaya Schools in each and every district. Not even one was sanctioned. They did not even give a single medical college to the state. There is a need to teach them a lesson otherwise, they will ride on us,'' he charged.

READ | 'This is what Arvind Kejriwal has given to Delhi,' says BJP's Manoj Tiwari as city's AQI worsens

He asked the people to assess which party has benefitted them and think before they vote in the polls. 

''The Congress has ruled this country for 50 years and the state too. In between there was the Telugu Desam Party for some period. The BRS has been ruling for the past 10 years. The history of development is before you. I want you to decide based on the facts,'' he appealed.

Noting that when the state was newly formed, it was utterly chaotic without adequate power and drinking water facilities, Rao said now Telangana is the only state in the country that provides free power for 24 hours to farmers. Alleging that there used to be a shortage of fertilisers during the Congress regime, KCR said today they are available in abundance besides unadulterated seeds resulting in the progress of the agriculture sector in the state. 

READ | 7 drinks to help improve blood circulation naturally

Rao said there has not been a curfew for even a single day during the past 10 years in Telangana due to communal harmony. 

''As long as KCR is alive, Telangana will remain a secular state,'' he said. He said Dalits in this country were treated as a vote-bank by the Congress.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Cash-for-query row: Mahua Moitra seeks permission to cross-examine alleged 'bribe giver'

Khushalii Kumar learnt deep sea diving, braved freezing temperatures to prep for her challenging role in Starfish

Flipkart Big Diwali sale begins today: Massive discounts on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy F14 and more

NEET success story: Daughter of truck mechanic studied without electricity, cracked medical entrance with AIR...

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 70% off on cushion covers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak's career in numbers

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE