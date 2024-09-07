'There can never be autonomy': Union Home Minister Amit Shah's big statement ahead of J&K polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Congress and National Conference for advocating the restoration of Article 370 and urged Rahul Gandhi to stop misleading the people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a strong critique against the Congress and National Conference (NC) on Saturday, as part of his campaign ahead of the crucial elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah condemned the two parties for their push to restore Article 370, which granted special status to the region before it was revoked in August 2019. He urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to stop misleading the people about the restoration of statehood.

During his two-day visit to Jammu, Shah emphasized that only the Central government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has the authority to grant statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. He said, “Tell me who can give it? It is only the Central government, Prime Minister Modi who can give it. So stop fooling the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We have stated in Parliament that we will consider granting statehood to Jammu and Kashmir at the right time after the elections.” Shah accused Rahul Gandhi of misleading the people of Jammu and Kashmir about the prospects of restoring Article 370.

Shah arrived in Jammu to kickstart the BJP’s campaign for the upcoming assembly elections, marking the first election in the region since its special status was revoked and it was reorganized into two Union territories. The BJP has been focused on ensuring that the elections proceed smoothly and with a clear agenda for the future.

In addition to his comments on Article 370, Shah addressed the issue of relations with Pakistan. He stated that India would not engage in talks with Pakistan until terrorism in the region ends. He emphasized that “talks and bombs cannot go together” while releasing the BJP’s manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir. Shah highlighted a significant reduction in terror-related incidents and stone-pelting in the region over the past decade and asserted that Article 370 is a thing of the past and will not be reinstated.

Shah criticized the NC and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for advocating talks with Pakistan and the restoration of cross-Line of Control (LoC) trade. He said, “Until terrorism ends and the trade-terror ecosystem is dismantled, we cannot agree to these proposals.” He also took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not addressing the National Conference’s agenda on Article 370. Shah accused previous governments of supporting separatism and praised the current administration for bringing peace, development, and social justice to the region following the abrogation of Article 370.

