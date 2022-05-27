ThePost Secures $1M Funding, Announces Marketing Head Shubham Sharma

ThePost.co.in has secured $1m in funding as part of its recent expansion plans. The news website was acquired by parent media company Kojiki back in 2021, leading the website to new heights in terms of monthly engagement and traffic. Raking in millions in monthly unique and returning visitors, the website has gone on to become a prominent voice in the digital news domain, covering a massive range of topics concerning politics, economy, sports, and pop culture, to name a few.

The website is now expanding its workforce as well as its digital footprint. Apart from increasing its digital library of content as well as the niches and beats, the website plans to open its first offices in international territories such as the US and the UK. The international expansion comes under The Post's overall expansion for 2022 and beyond and it entails wide-ranging inflation of the workforce and infrastructure. To make it possible, the marketing head of The Post, Shubham Sharma recently shed some light on all the developments being made.

Talking about the recent finding initiative, Sharma said, "We've made strides in recent months and are now corresponding to the growth with our own expansion efforts to better cater to the continually growing audience and demographics. We're elated to announce that we've been able to rake in over $1m in finding as part of our 2022 expansion efforts." Sharma also went on to add that the website's new growth effort is concentrated on both the digital as well as physical fronts.

Having opened its office in Gujarat, India, the website seeks to grow its offline footprint into territories within Southeast Asia as well as the western hemisphere. Additionally, the website recently hired its editor-in-chief and is currently increasing its editorial and marketing workforce. "Our family is growing at a consistent rate, and with the steady growth also come various responsibilities and increased expectations from the content and service department. We are committed to increasing the efficiency with which we currently create accurate and timely content", added Sharma.

(Sponsored Feature)