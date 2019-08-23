'Their sovereignty': France's Macron backs India's Article 370 move on Kashmir in meeting with PM Modi

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday supported India's move to abrogate Article 370, ending special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying "it is in their sovereignty."

Macron's support for India came after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in the French capital on Thursday. A bilateral meet between the two leaders was held at the Chateau de Chantilly, a 19th-century site located in Oise, about 60 kilometres from the French capital.

In a warning to Pakistan which is trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue, Macron said "no third party should interfere" in the matter.

"PM Modi told me about the recent decision taken by India and that it is in their sovereignty. PM Modi told me everything about Kashmir and the situation in J&K. I said Pakistan and India will have to find a solution together and no third party should interfere or incite violence," he said in a joint statement with Modi.

France President Emmanuel Macron says, "PM Modi told me everything about Kashmir & the situation in J&K. I said Pakistan & India will have to find a solution together & no third party should interfere or incite violence."

"It is important that peace is maintained there (J&K). We would always want peace and dialogue. I will talk to Pakistan PM as well after a few days & say that the talks should be held at bilateral level only," he added.

Macron also offered his condolences to India on Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed in February.

"We have expressed our condolences for what happened in Pulwama on February 14. We will continue to work together on terrorism. Our ties in Defence sector show how much we trust each other. We've also affirmed that we'll help in "Make in India"," he said.

Speaking on the multi-billion dollar Rafale aircraft deal, the French President said that the first fighter jet will reach India by next month.

Modi expressed happiness on the delivery of the first aircraft, which is scheduled to take place on September 20.

"We are happy that first of the 36 Rafale fighter aircraft will be handed over to India next month. France is the first country with which we have signed civil nuclear arrangement," Modi said.

Congratulating Modi for the latest election victory, he said, "I'm meeting you the first time after you won the election for the second term. I congratulate you for your victory, which also shows how good is the democracy of India."

PM Narendra Modi & French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands and hug after joint statement in Chantilly, France

He added that Paris wanted India to be part of G7, the block of seven large economies of the world. Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States currently form G7.

Prime Minister Modi said he was excited to be part of the G7 Summit and "congratulated President Macron and entire France for the summit."

Earlier, Modi reached Paris in the first leg of his three-nation visit for bilateral engagement with France.

He would meet his French counterpart Edouard Charles Philippe on Friday and is also slated to meet UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

He will address the Indian diaspora in Paris and inaugurate a memorial for the Indian victims of the Air India crashes at Nid D'Aigle.

From HERE, Modi will go to UAE and Bahrain and then head back to France to participate in the G-7 summit as Biarritz partner in sessions on the environment, climate, oceans and on digital transformation.