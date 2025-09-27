Theft reported at boxer Mary Kom's Delhi home, here's what we know so far

Thieves struck at the Delhi-based residence of six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom on Saturday, i.e., September 27, while she was away in Meghalaya to attend a marathon event, officials stated.

Kom informed the marathon organisers that she had received news of a break-in at her house in Delhi.

Meanwhile, details of the stolen items and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained. One of the country's most celebrated athletes, Kom hails from Manipur.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.