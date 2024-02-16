Theft in Yuvraj Singh's mother's house, thieves take away jewellery, cash worth...

This case of theft is six months old, but a case has been registered regarding the matter now.

The house of the mother of former all-rounder cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been burgled. Yuvraj Singh's mother Shabnan Singh has now given a complaint to the Haryana Police in the matter. The police have registered a case. According to reports, Yuvraj Singh's mother Shabnan Singh's house is in Panchkula, Haryana. This case of theft is six months old, but a case has been registered now.

Shabnam Singh filed a complaint of theft at the MDC police station. In her complaint, she stated that last year in September 2023, there was a theft in House-18 of MDC. She added that she had kept two house helps in the house and accused them of theft.

Shabnam told the police that gold jewellery and Rs 75,000 cash were stolen from the cupboard of the house. The accused were identified as Lalita Devi and Shailendra Das. An FIR has been lodged against them. At present, MDC police station has registered a case of theft and started an investigation. According to the FIR, property worth a total of Rs 1.75 lakh has been stolen.

READ | Watch: Hardik Pandya makes impressive comeback, hits massive sixes in practice session ahead of IPL 2024