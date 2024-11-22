Iron deficiency is one of the most neglected yet preventable nutritional deficiencies worldwide, affecting over 1.6 billion people. This deficiency often leads to iron deficiency anaemia, which disproportionately impacts women.

According to WHO guidelines, the recommended haemoglobin (Hb) levels are 13 g/dl for men and 12 g/dl for women.

In India, over 53% of women aged 15 to 49 suffer from iron deficiency anaemia, meaning one in every two women in this age group is anaemic. Common factors contributing to anaemia include pregnancy, heavy menstrual cycles, vegetarian diets, and age.

Despite economic growth and prosperity, iron deficiency anaemia among Indian women has not shown significant improvement. Between 2005 and 2016, the prevalence of iron deficiency anaemia increased in eight states, including Kerala, which ranks highest on the Human Development Index. A recent study estimated that economic losses linked to iron deficiency anaemia account for 1.2% of India's GDP. The study also revealed an upward trend in anemia prevalence in 21 of 28 states.

Adolescent girls and women are particularly vulnerable to this condition, which significantly affects their quality of life. Common symptoms include fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, difficulty concentrating, pale skin and nails, rapid heartbeats, unusual cravings (such as eating dirt or clay), cold extremities, brittle nails, and hair loss.

The primary causes of iron deficiency anaemia are insufficient dietary iron intake and poor absorption of iron from food. While diets may include iron-rich foods, only 5% to 12% of iron is absorbed from plant sources, and 14% to 18% from animal sources. Additionally, certain dietary components in grains, legumes, tea, coffee, and calcium from dairy inhibit iron absorption.

Challenges with Conventional Iron Supplements

To address poor dietary iron absorption, oral iron supplements are commonly used. However, many individuals discontinue them due to side effects such as nausea, vomiting, metallic taste, teeth staining, heartburn, stomach irritation, diarrhoea, or constipation. While some products add sweeteners and flavours to mask the unpleasant taste, they fail to resolve the underlying issues.

Introducing Ironmate

Ironmate is an innovative solution that overcomes the challenges of conventional iron supplements without causing side effects. It is the world’s first-ever monthly iron supplement in a powdered format, designed for ready consumption.

Ironmate offers unparalleled convenience. It can be consumed directly, mixed with juices or drinks, sprinkled on soups and salads, or added to ice creams, desserts, and other foods. A daily dose requires only a small pinch, which does not alter the taste of the food or beverage. When taken directly, it has a mildly sweet flavour.

This groundbreaking innovation is the result of international collaboration, with the active ingredient being imported. Clinical studies conducted in India have shown a significant improvement in haemoglobin levels, with an increase of over 50% among participants after 90 days of once-daily use. The findings are set to be published in a peer-reviewed international journal.

A Game-Changer in Iron Supplementation

Ironmate is designed to help individuals overcome iron deficiency and anaemia without the side effects of conventional iron products. It is the only iron supplement that allows consumers the flexibility of multiple consumption methods.

Following the launch of Ironmate for Women and Girls, its parent company, Vi Parintha, plans to introduce a range of Ironmate variants to cater to the needs of different customer segments. This innovation promises to make a significant impact on tackling iron deficiency and improving overall health in India and beyond.

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)