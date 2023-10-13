Why People Choose to Work Abroad

Have you ever dreamt of swapping your mundane 9-5 job with a work view overlooking the Eiffel Tower or the Great Barrier Reef? Imagine sipping your coffee, inhaling fresh foreign air, and working with colleagues from various backgrounds. Sounds dreamy, right? That's the charm of working abroad!

Working abroad has moved immensely from a mere fantasy to a viable career option for many individuals in today’s fast-paced, globalised world. With growing migration trends, over 281 million people reside outside their native lands, India being the top country with the highest diaspora population of 32+ million. However, the decision to work abroad cannot be taken lightly, as one cannot overstate the importance of identifying an appropriate destination. It's not just about packing your bags and booking a flight to your dream destination, starting to earn and send money to India; it involves several challenges and steps to be taken for a smooth transition from India to overseas.

This article will guide you through the top 10 most popular destinations for working abroad, focusing on factors such as job market stability, quality of life, and cultural fit. Let’s start with learning about why people have to move abroad and what are some important factors that one must consider when migrating from their native country.

Seeking New Career Opportunities

Working in specialised sectors abroad offers unparalleled opportunities for career advancement. An international work experience enriches one's resume and offers the practical advantage of being in a place that recognises and rewards you for your true potential—engineering, healthcare, IT, finance, marketing, etc., are some of the most growing fields offering viable career prospects abroad.

Exposure to New Cultures and Lifestyles

Living in a foreign country allows you to explore new landscapes, taste different cuisines, and engage with diverse communities. This exposure broadens your personal and professional horizons, offering a more rounded worldview that would equip you with a renewed perspective to enjoy the magnificence of this diverse world.

The Desire for Personal and Professional Growth

Since you do not have people to rely on for your everyday chores when living overseas, the experience of being an independent person pushes you to adapt, learn, and grow in ways you could not have foreseen. The skills you acquire can be invaluable assets in your career's trajectory.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Destination

Job Market and Opportunities

Understanding the demand for your skill set is one of the most critical tasks. Doing this research serves a dual purpose: it not only helps you identify the most lucrative opportunities but also allows you to fine-tune or enhance your skills to meet the specific and present demands of that market.

Cost of Living

High living expenses can quickly negate a seemingly attractive salary, leaving you with less disposable income than anticipated. This becomes incredibly significant when you have responsibilities back home. You will often have tight budgets and may soon find yourself in a position where saving every penny is important. Manifold strategies can help you save enough to ensure a reasonable living in a foreign country.

One of these effective strategies could be saving money on your regular remittance transactions, which is your primary goal of living abroad. You can find many providers that offer low-cost services, one of which is ACE Money Transfer, enabling fast and secure transactions at minimal fees and competitive exchange rates. Comparing different providers’ fees and exchange rates before sending money home is always recommended.

Cultural Fit and Language Barriers

A smooth transition isn't just about understanding the local language; it's about grasping the nuances of work culture, social norms, and local customs. Do not just stick to the places where English is the primary language; learning a new language and culture can itself be a rewarding experience.

Quality of Life and Local Amenities

Always look into the quality and affordability of the healthcare system, the standard and availability of free education, safety, overall living conditions and the quality of life. Searching about these critical aspects before leaving your motherland would help you make an informed decision.

Let’s look at the top 10 countries to be considered when moving abroad for work.

The Top 10 Destinations for Working Abroad

1 - United States

Diverse Job Market

Currently, over 8.8 million job opportunities are available in the United States, offering strong career prospects including but not limited to the following fields:

Construction

Healthcare

Software Developer

Engineering

Physician Assistant

Actuary

Finance

Nurse Practitioner

Physician

Medical and Health Services Managers

Financial Manager

Web Developer

Physical Therapist

Information Security Analysts

Electrician

Medical assistant

Lawyer

Management Analyst

Labourer

Information technology management

Data Science

Architect

Customer service representative

Veterinarian

In 2022, India received over $90 billion in remittances from non-resident Indians, or NRIs. The US was the largest contributor, with a healthy 23.4% share. Home to Silicon Valley, the global centre for technology and innovation makes it an ideal destination for IT professionals from India.

2 - United Kingdom

The United Kingdom (UK) has long been a preferred work abroad destination for many Indians, owing to its vibrant cities, diverse culture, and extensive career opportunities. The UK stands out for numerous reasons, from its welcoming environment to lucrative career paths. Its job market is ripe with opportunities, especially in sectors like IT, healthcare, and engineering. Competitive salaries and career advancement prospects make it appealing for Indian professionals seeking to elevate their careers. The UK boasts high living standards, a robust healthcare system, and top-notch educational institutions, creating a wholesome environment for individuals and families alike.

Here are the key fields in the UK where migrants and expatriates can find career-oriented job opportunities.

Healthcare

Information Technology

Engineering

Finance

Academia and Education

Hospitality and Tourism

Construction

Retail and Sales

Scientific Research

Agriculture

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Marketing and Advertising

Arts and Entertainment

Legal Services

Social Work and Counseling

Human Resources

Energy and Utilities

Real Estate

Public Relations

Food Services

Environmental Services

Indian migrants already working in the UK have multiple providers to transfer funds back home. Among others, ACE Money Transfer is one of the most trusted names with its low-cost transactions, competitive exchange rates, convenient process of sending money, and top-notch security protocols. Visit its website or join its social media channels if you like to learn more about its services.

3 - Australia

Australia’s strong economy, diverse job opportunities, high quality of life, and multicultural society welcome immigrants, and the country's skilled migration program attracts professionals to fill its labour market gaps. Additionally, Australia offers competitive salaries, a balanced work-life dynamic, and a safe environment, all set against the backdrop of its stunning natural beauty. These factors combine to make Australia an appealing destination for global job seekers.

Foreigners can pursue opportunities in a multitude of fields in Australia based on their qualifications and the type of visa they secure. Here's a broad list of fields where foreigners often seek employment:

Technology (Software Development, IT Services, etc.)

Healthcare (Doctors, Nurses, Therapists, etc.)

Finance and Banking

Education and Academia

Engineering

Agriculture and Agri-Business

Hospitality (Hotels, Restaurants, etc.)

Tourism

Arts and Entertainment

Architecture and Design

Research and Development

Non-Profits and NGOs

Law

Marketing and Advertising

Consulting

Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities (including Mining)

Real Estate and Construction

Retail

Media and Journalism

Aerospace

Telecommunications

Manufacturing and Production

Sports

Science

Government (though some roles may be limited to Australian citizens)

Environmental Services

Fashion and Apparel

Marine and Fisheries

Australia has a points-based immigration system that favours skilled workers, and Indians are among the largest groups to benefit from this system.

4 - Germany

Germany is a popular work destination due to its robust economy, leading position in various industries, and reputation for innovation and quality. The country offers competitive salaries, strong worker rights, and a high standard of living. Furthermore, Germany's initiatives to attract skilled workers from abroad, especially in fields like engineering, IT, and healthcare, combined with its rich cultural heritage and central location in Europe, make it an attractive option for many international job seekers.

Indian migrants, based on their qualifications and the type of visa they secure, can work in a variety of fields in Germany. Here's a list of fields where Indian professionals often seek employment:

Technology (Software Development, IT Services, etc.)

Engineering (Mechanical, Automotive, Civil, etc.)

Healthcare (Doctors, Nurses, Medical Researchers, etc.)

Finance and Banking

Education and Academia

Research and Development

Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals

Business Consulting

Arts and Entertainment

Architecture and Design

Telecommunications

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Aerospace

Manufacturing and Production

Retail

Media and Journalism

Marketing and Advertising

Environmental Services

Tourism and Hospitality

Law (though this might require additional qualifications or certifications)

Science and Academic Research

Real Estate and Construction

Agriculture and Agri-Business

Sports

Germany's Blue Card program offers Indian engineers and tech professionals a streamlined pathway for skilled non-EU workers in STEM fields to gain employment and eventually permanent residency.

5 - Singapore

Singapore is a sought-after work destination due to its strategic position as a global business hub, boasting a thriving economy, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and a stable political environment. Its pro-business policies, multicultural society, and English as a primary language of business make it accessible and appealing. Additionally, Singapore offers competitive salaries, a high standard of living, and ample opportunities in sectors like finance, IT, and biotechnology. The city-state's cosmopolitan lifestyle, coupled with its proximity to other Southeast Asian markets, further enhances its attractiveness for international professionals.

Here's a list of fields in Singapore where Indian professionals often seek employment:

Technology (Software Development, IT Services, etc.)

Banking and Finance

Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals

Engineering

Education and Academia

Healthcare and Medical Services

Business Consulting

Research and Development

Media and Journalism

Marketing and Advertising

Telecommunications

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Retail and E-commerce

Hospitality and Tourism

Real Estate and Construction

Aerospace and Aviation

Manufacturing and Production

Law (though this might require additional qualifications or certifications)

Design and Creative Industries

Energy and Utilities

Maritime and Shipping

Environmental Services

Food and Beverage

Arts and Entertainment

Sports Management

Singapore's strategic location has made it a global financial hub. For Indians in finance and tech, the city-state offers a blend of professional opportunity and a high quality of life.

6 - Dubai (UAE)

People choose the UAE as a work destination for its tax-free salaries, robust economy, and modern infrastructure. The country offers a multitude of opportunities, especially in sectors like construction, finance, hospitality, and retail. With its cosmopolitan lifestyle, the UAE attracts professionals from all over the world, offering them a high standard of living. Furthermore, its strategic location as a global business hub between the East and West makes it a focal point for international trade and commerce. The fusion of traditional Emirati culture with modern amenities and a diverse expatriate community adds to its appeal for those seeking overseas employment.

Indians in the UAE have historically been involved in a wide array of sectors. Here's a list of top fields of work in the UAE for Indian professionals:

Construction and Civil Engineering

Banking and Finance

Information Technology and Software Development

Healthcare (Doctors, Nurses, Pharmacists, etc.)

Retail and E-commerce

Hospitality and Tourism (Hotels, Restaurants, etc.)

Real Estate and Property Management

Oil and Gas Industry

Aviation and Aerospace

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Education and Academia (Teachers, Professors, etc.)

Media and Entertainment

Marketing and Advertising

Business Consulting and Management

Telecommunications

Maritime and Shipping

Legal and Compliance (though this might require additional qualifications or certifications)

Design and Creative Industries (Fashion, Graphic Design, etc.)

Event Management and Public Relations

Food and Beverage Industry

With its modern infrastructure and a range of tax-free job opportunities, It has already attracted more than 3.3 million Indian residents. Dubai also offers the shortest flight time on the list.

7 - Japan

People opt for Japan as a work destination due to its advanced economy, technological innovation, and rich cultural heritage. The country offers competitive salaries, a high standard of living, and unique professional experiences, especially in sectors like technology, engineering, and finance. Japan's deep-rooted traditions, juxtaposed with its cutting-edge modernity, provide a distinct environment. Additionally, the country's initiatives to address labour shortages by welcoming foreign professionals, along with the allure of learning and integrating into the Japanese way of life, make it an attractive choice for overseas workers.

Over the years, many Indians have successfully integrated into various professional sectors in Japan. Here's a list of top fields of work in Japan for Indian professionals:

Information Technology and Software Development

Engineering (Automotive, Electronics, etc.)

Banking and Finance

Academia and Education (Researchers, Professors, etc.)

Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals

Sales and Marketing

Business Consulting

Healthcare (Doctors, Researchers, etc.)

Manufacturing and Production

Research and Development

Media and Entertainment

Tourism and Hospitality

Legal and Compliance (though specific qualifications or certifications might be required)

Design and Creative Industries (Animation, Graphic Design, etc.)

Trade and Commerce (Import/Export Businesses)

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

A global leader in technology and manufacturing, there is a growing demand for skilled professionals in Japan these days. For Indians with expertise in technology, Japan offers an incredible opportunity.

8 - New Zealand

Individuals opt for New Zealand as a work destination due to its serene landscapes, stable economy, and friendly, inclusive society. New Zealand offers a balanced work-life dynamic, competitive salaries, and opportunities in sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and IT. The nation's emphasis on environmental conservation, coupled with its rich Maori culture, provides a unique working environment. Additionally, New Zealand's transparent immigration policies, designed to attract skilled migrants to address labour market gaps, make it an appealing choice for those seeking work opportunities abroad.

Over the years, New Zealand has become an attractive destination for Indian professionals due to its growing sectors and opportunities. Here's a list of top fields of work in New Zealand for Indian professionals:

Information Technology and Software Development

Healthcare (Doctors, Nurses, Pharmacists, etc.)

Engineering (Civil, Mechanical, etc.)

Agriculture and Dairy Farming

Education and Academia (Teachers, Lecturers, etc.)

Construction and Infrastructure Development

Hospitality and Tourism

Biotechnology and Research

Business Consulting and Management

Finance and Banking

Environmental Sciences and Conservation

Media and Communications

Retail and Sales

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Science and Research

Manufacturing

New Zealand ranks 1st in the Global Peace Index. New Zealand's focus on work-life balance and environmental sustainability make it an attractive destination for Indians who value a high quality of life.

9 - Spain

People from developing countries are drawn to Spain for work due to its rich cultural heritage, Mediterranean climate, and opportunities in various sectors. Spain's diverse economy offers roles in tourism, agriculture, and services, which can provide better wages and working conditions than in their home countries. Additionally, Spain's EU membership allows for potential mobility within Europe. The nation's emphasis on work-life balance, coupled with the allure of its vibrant cities and picturesque countryside, makes it an attractive destination for those seeking both economic advancement and a high quality of life.

While Spain offers a variety of job opportunities, here are some fields that might be particularly viable for Indian professionals:

Information Technology and Software Development

Tourism and Hospitality (Hotels, Restaurants, etc.)

Business and Management Consulting

Education and Academia (Especially as English teachers)

Healthcare (Doctors, Nurses, etc., though recognition of qualifications is essential)

Engineering and Technology

Agriculture and Agri-Business

Food and Beverage Industry

Textiles and Fashion

Research and Development

Arts and Entertainment

Marketing and Advertising

Finance and Banking

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Real Estate and Property Management

Environmental Sciences and Conservation

Spain's robust tourism industry offers opportunities for Indians with skills in hospitality and tourism management, offering an appealing choice for long-term career prospects.

10 - Ireland

Individuals are drawn to Ireland for work due to its booming economy, particularly in sectors like technology, pharmaceuticals, and finance. As an English-speaking member of the European Union, Ireland offers a unique blend of accessibility and opportunity for international professionals. Dublin, in particular, is home to several global tech giants and offers competitive salaries. Ireland's rich cultural heritage, friendly populace, and scenic beauty further enhance its appeal. Moreover, the country's progressive policies and inclusive society make it a welcoming destination for those seeking to build a life away from their homelands.

Ireland's diverse economy offers a range of opportunities for Indian professionals. Here are some top fields in Ireland for Indians:

Information Technology and Software Development

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology

Finance and Banking

Medical and Healthcare Services

Engineering (Software, Biomedical, etc.)

Research and Development

Business Consulting and Management

Education and Academia

Tourism and Hospitality

Agri-Food and Dairy Industry

Marketing and Advertising

Renewable Energy

Arts and Entertainment

Aerospace and Aviation

Legal and Compliance

Retail and E-commerce

Dublin is now home to several global tech companies. Indian tech professionals looking for opportunities in software development, data analytics, and cybersecurity must consider Ireland.

Tips for Relocating to a New Country

Understanding the Local Job Market

Equip yourself with knowledge. Understand which sectors are booming and which are saturated. Plan your migration after properly searching for the desired country’s job market and knowing your career prospects.

Preparing Relevant Paperwork and Documentation

Every country has its bureaucratic nuances. Ensure you have all the necessary documents to avoid any last-minute hassles. Complete documentation prior to moving abroad saves you from several types of expected troubles as a migrant worker in a foreign land.

Embracing the Local Culture

Integration is key. Attend local events, make an effort to learn the language, and be open to new experiences. Your expat life runs smoothly and successfully as soon as you adapt to the new culture and customs.

Managing Finances in a Foreign Country

Understand the tax implications, get acquainted with local banking procedures, and always have a financial safety net. Understanding the financial system of a foreign country is the key to achieving financial stability as an expat.

The Way Forward

Working abroad can be a monumental step in one's career and personal life. It promises new experiences, challenges, and, most importantly, growth. While the journey might be fraught with uncertainties, choosing the right destination, armed with thorough research, can make all the difference. The list of top 10 countries with their popular job fields has been explained above to help you make an informed decision when choosing a country. While performing your research, you’ll come across a lot of information; rely on credible resources, so you have the correct knowledge. You can stay connected with ACE Money Transfer’s website as well since, besides offering trusted remittance solutions, the company often publishes research-based and wealthy information on how to move abroad and find work.

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DMCL, and DMCL claims no responsibility whatsoever)