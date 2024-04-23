The science behind Shilajit: How does it work on your body?

The word comes from "shila" (stone) and "jit" (victory) in Sanskrit, meaning "stone of victory".

Nowadays we all want to keep ourselves healthy and young and for this we adopt many Ayurvedic measures, but there is one thing which can keep the body healthy in every way and which is also described in our scriptures. That miraculous medicine is Shilajit . Nowadays it is available in the market in the form of Shilajit capsule and Shilajit resin and people are understanding its importance. Shilajit is a natural Ayurvedic medicine which is obtained from the Himalayan hills. The word comes from "shila" (stone) and "jit" (victory) in Sanskrit, meaning "stone of victory". It is an ancient and prominent Ayurvedic medicine, which has been used in Indian medical systems for thousands of years. The color of Shilajit can range from black to dark brown and it grows slowly from inside the rocks. Its composition includes minerals, metals, and other nutrients that make it an important medicine. Due to the incomparable properties of Shilajit, it is considered a superfood. Along with providing energy to the body, it reduces mental and physical stress, increases physical capacity, and is helpful in treating various diseases. Apart from this, Shilajit is also scientifically proven. Regular consumption of Shilajit helps a person to live a healthy and active life so that the entire life can be spent mentally with peace and happiness.

There is a lot of evidence to prove the usefulness of Shilajit in ancient times, making it an important and effective Ayurvedic medicine. It is mentioned in old Ayurvedic texts such as "Charak Samhita" and "Sushruta Samhita", which describe it as the best source of nutritional elements. Old Sanskrit texts such as "Sharangdhar Samhita" and "Ayurveda Sara Sangraha" also describe various benefits of the use of Shilajit. Shilajit has also been used by Indian kings and yogis to increase their physical and mental strength.

The science behind Shilajit is widely based on its composition, the collection process from the mountains, and its various health benefits. Shilajit is a natural gum that originates in hilly areas and its production is basically related to various types of mountain water, change of temperature and change of earth's current. Shilajit primarily contains various minerals, amino acids, antioxidants, and other nutrients as well as humic acid, fulvic acid, and other organic compounds that make it useful in Ayurvedic medicine. Many certified studies have been examined to know the health benefits of Shilajit capsule . In these studies, the effects of internal and external use of Shilajit have been examined, including its potential ability to treat erectile dysfunction, physical fitness, mental health, and various diseases.

Based on studies, the composition of minerals, nutrients, and organic compounds found in Shilajit make it a natural Ayurvedic solution. Use of Shilajit improves physical and mental health and can treat other health problems. Following are the main substances found in Shilajit resin which have many benefits of their own like -

Fulvic Acids: Shilajit contains Fulvic Acids, which is obtained from inside the earth and is the most important element present inside Shilajit.

Humic Acids: Humic acids present in Shilajit are helpful in increasing nutritional power and improving physical and mental health.

Mineral elements: Shilajit contains many types of mineral elements such as iron, calcium, magnesium, potassium, etc. These mineral elements help in keeping various processes of the body balanced.

Vitamins: Vitamins present in Shilajit such as Vitamin A, Vitamin B and Vitamin C. These vitamins are important for the balance and health of the body.

Amino Acids: Shilajit also contains various types of amino acids, which help in increasing the energy levels of the body and are helpful in regaining the lost energy.

All these substances together make Shilajit resin and Shilajit capsule a natural medicine and superfood which is beneficial for physical and mental health. Fulvic acids, the most important element present in Shilajit, have been studied in depth and an attempt has been made to understand its effects on physical and mental health. Fulvic acids help keep naturally occurring minerals in balance in the body. These minerals play an important role in keeping the metabolism balanced by increasing the energy level in the body. It increases physical capacity and reduces fatigue, helps fight internal diseases and helps maintain physical health. Shilajit works in many ways in the body and may provide various health benefits. The main way it works is that it affects and balances a variety of body processes. Here are some of the main ways in which Shilajit works in the body like –

Rebuild Nutrients: Nutrients and minerals found in Shilajit, such as minerals, vitamins, and amino acids, boost the body's energy levels and rebuild the absorbed nutrients.

Helpful in increasing energy: Shilajit increases the energy level and physical capacity of the body, which reduces the feeling of fatigue.

Physical Balance: Shilajit can help balance diabetes, thyroid, and other physical problems, thereby improving physical health.

Mental Health: Use of Shilajit can help in reducing mental tension, depression, and stress, allowing the person to experience peace of mind.

Helpful in removing toxins from the body: Shilajit increases the cleanliness of the body and by removing the irregularities, keeps the body pure and healthy naturally and by strengthening the immune system, keeps the body away from diseases.

Shilajit and Physical Health: Its consumption can increase strength, stamina, and energy levels, as well as improve the health of key organs such as the heart, kidneys, and stomach.

Shilajit and potency: In many studies, the use of Shilajit has shown improvement in sexual potency. Its consumption can increase sexual ability, stamina, and orgasm experience in men.

Nutrients: Shilajit contains various nutrients such as minerals, vitamins, and amino acids, which help in keeping our body balanced and healthy.

Heart Health: Shilajit is also used to enhance heart health. It is beneficial for the heart and improves blood circulation.

Shilajit resin plays an important role in Ayurvedic medicine. Based on its historical significance and results of scientific studies, Shilajit is said to be rich in nutrients and has various health benefits. Its consumption can help improve physical and mental health, such as increasing strength, stamina, and energy levels, reducing mental stress, and enhancing mental clarity. Moreover, it can also be helpful in treating various diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. Publicly, Shilajit is regarded as a superfood and natural medicine that can help people live healthy and vibrant lives. Its regular consumption can lead individuals to good health, energy, and happiness.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.