The Sangh hand that's aiding BJP's rise

The RSS, which considers elections a "festival of democracy", has urged its network of swayamsevaks across the country to ensure 100 per cent voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Though the RSS is an avowedly apolitical body and doesn't endorse any political party as a matter of principle, its efforts in getting citizens to participate in the electoral process may itself be enough to give the BJP the push it needed.

The RSS asked its workers to vote for the party that will secure "national interest" of the country. "Citizens have been asked to vote for a government which can weed out corruption, protect our cultural and civilisational values, work for all sections of society, and can enhance India's image globally," said Rajiv Tuli, RSS prachar pramukh in Delhi.

It's going about things systematically. In the first phase, the Sangh worked on registering the unregistered voters. In the second stage, it organsied a series of meetings with youth and women, where Sangh functionaries discussed what should be the agenda for the polls. The RSS also communicated the issues of critical importance — national security, foreign policy, micro and macro economies, financial inclusion, etc. – and asked voters to choose intelligently and bring in a government that can deliver on these issues.

In the third and final phase, which begins three weeks before the respective constituencies go to the polls, swayamsevaks are going door to door requesting citizens to come out and vote. "While undertaking a door-to-door campaign, the workers never approach voters with a particular party's symbol or flag. We don't even ask them to vote for a particular candidate," Tuli said, adding that they focus on "positive voting" and discourage people from opting for NOTA.

The RSS is understandably happy with the current BJP government's performance on issues like security, economy, foreign policy, cultural values, weeding out corruption, etc., sources in the Sangh said. It's a marked shift from the Vajpayee era when the Sangh used to have open differences with the government on various issues, particularly regarding economy.

Economy on solid ground

Ashwani Mahajan, national co-convener of Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), the economic wing of the RSS, told DNA, "We are happy with the government's economic policy. This government has done well as far as inclusive growth, safeguarding interests of farmers, small traders and the MSMEs sectors are concerned. We expect this government to continue for the continuity of economic reforms in the country."

Vinod Bansal, national spokesperson of the VHP, a RSS organisation that works on Hinduism's interests, said, "The VHP works for Hindu awakening. We would like to ask people of the country to choose a government that can really protect interests of the dharma (religion). We want a government that can protect national security and India's pride."

Farmers content

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), an RSS organisation that works on farmers' wellbeing, has launched the 'Jo kisan heet mein kam karega, oh desh pe raaj karega' campaign (One who works for the farmers' interest will rule the nation). Mohini Mohan Mishra, all-India secretary of BKS, said, "We are asking the electorates to bring about a government which can really work for farmers' interest."

To a question on how he sees the Modi government's farmer policy, Mishra said, "Under this government, farmers are getting the right price for their produce. The procurement system has improved. The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna (PMKSNY) will go a long way in serving the farmers' interest."

Youth of the nation

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the RSS's student wing, has also been doing its bit. It has launched the 'Nation first, voting must' campaign, though it has also stopped short of endorsing any particular party. The ABVP is targeting students, youth, Millennials, and first-time voters.

During the course of its campaign, the ABVP is asking young voters to bring in a government that can protect national security, work for interests of the youth, safety of women, etc. Several ABVP leaders said they believed the Modi government has addressed these issues to "a great extent".

And it's not just in India either. Even internationally, the RSS is doing its bit. The Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS), RSS's foreign unit which works in 45 countries across the world, is also influencing voters back home. HSS volunteers are also appealing to voters back home to vote for a government that can "make India a superpower". The HSS also doesn't name any party, but a US-based HSS pracharak told DNA that under PM Modi's rule, India's image has "enhanced" internationally.

‘Pleased’ With Modi Govt’s Efforts