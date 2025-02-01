Kundan Shashiraj presents a hard-hitting take on the ethics of news reporting with The Sadist, a gripping short film produced by Sudhanshu Kumar and Dashmani Media

The intersection of media and public perception has long intrigued Bollywood, with films like Peepli Live (2010), No One Killed Jessica (2011), and The Broken News (2022) shedding light on the inner workings of journalism. Now, filmmaker Kundan Shashiraj presents a hard-hitting take on the ethics of news reporting with The Sadist, a gripping short film produced by Sudhanshu Kumar and Dashmani Media.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Vipin Sharma, Danish Husain, Shishir Sharma, and Vineet Kumar, the film strips away the glossy façade of prime-time television, exposing how sensationalism often takes precedence over truth, and how media narratives are meticulously crafted rather than uncovered.

Behind the Headlines: A Story of Power and Manipulation

The film kicks off with an intense newsroom debate led by Aman Dev Sinha (Danish Husain), a charismatic anchor whose fiery rhetoric keeps audiences glued to their screens. However, when the cameras stop rolling, the real chaos begins—political pressures, corporate influence, and TRP-driven agendas dictate the news cycle.

Aman’s world takes an unexpected turn when personal tragedy strikes—his wife suffers a severe cardiac arrest. But even in his darkest hour, the relentless demands of the newsroom persist, reflecting the real-life pressures journalists face in a 24/7 news cycle.

Speaking about the inspiration for the film, Shashiraj, who has spent over a decade in journalism, said, “I’ve seen how media has evolved—how polarization, fear-mongering, and engineered narratives have become the norm. I wanted to examine the real impact of this.”

Sensationalism vs Truth: The Cutthroat World of Newsrooms

Unlike broader critiques of media seen in Rann (2010) or Page 3 (2005), The Sadist offers a deeply personal and disturbing look at the industry.

One of the film’s most chilling sequences showcases local reporters competing to craft the most dramatic on-air closing line, revealing how real stories often take a backseat to theatrics. Another striking moment highlights the disparity between national and local journalists, as Aman gains easy access to a crime scene while a field reporter struggles to even get past security.

A Passion-Driven Film with a Powerful Message

Shot in just three days with the cast working pro bono, The Sadist is a testament to passion-driven filmmaking. Actor Vineet Kumar even brought homemade food for a scene, adding authenticity to the storytelling.

Danish Husain, who also co-produced the film, described it as a rare cinematic experience that forces viewers to introspect rather than merely criticize the media.

As Bollywood continues to explore media’s role in shaping public discourse—seen in films like The Sabarmati Report (2025)—The Sadist stands out for its unapologetic deep dive into journalism’s murky ethics. Instead of portraying journalists as heroes or villains, it presents them as real people trapped in a system where truth often comes second to ratings.

With its unfiltered storytelling and thought-provoking message, The Sadist is one of the most compelling films of the year.