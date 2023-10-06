The Politics of INDI Alliance Vs BJP on Bihar's Caste Census and beyond

The RJD and the JDU are trying to play politics on the basis of casteism but they will bite the dust.

The caste census process in Bihar was a unanimous and collective decision of the NDA government. It's another thing that the counting process took place when the BJP is not in power courtesy of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's U-turn. Now, the INDI alliance is playing petty caste politics over the issue and baselessly accusing BJP over it. The Congress is using this as an opportunity to create a pro-OBC image. The statements borrowed from RJD-JDU were passed by Rahul Gandhi to reincarnate its pro- social justice image.

The INDI alliance is also using this to blame the BJP for not conducting the caste census nationwide. If we assess the politics, the BJP has always stood on the side of every pro-subaltern initiative since independence. The claim of the BJP to be the biggest advocate of social justice since the starting days of Jana Sangh has valid grounds. But at the same time, it needs to be understood that the caste census is not the panacea for all the evils plaguing Indian society. It seems like Pandora’s box, but the BJP is sensible in its approach and very pragmatic towards the cause of social justice. The BJP is not strictly and directly opposed to the caste census, but the time frame, modalities, and preparation are also important. Those demanding caste census nationwide must first ask the Congress that why they have betrayed the OBCs since Independence.

In 2010, there was a debate in Parliament on conducting a caste census in 2011. Those blaming the BJP should listen to what leaders like Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, Gopinath Munde, and others had said on the issue back then. It is in the records of Parliament which anyone can read and study. After the said debate, the UPA government agreed to conduct a caste census. Usually, a census is conducted under the Census Act. Surprisingly, rather than doing it with the regular census, the UPA government conducted a separate caste census involving private agencies and NGOs of their choice in violation of the Census Act. They wasted about Rs 6,000 crore of public exchequer money and ended up doing something like a sample survey. That is why there are crores of data discrepancies. The Congress has cheated the OBCs of India by doing a Caste Census Fraud in 2011, which must be investigated and the culprits brought to book.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the legacy holder of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Deen Dayal Upadhyay but if you analyze his work on a serious note, he is also one of the greatest legacy holders of late BP Mandal, Karpoori Thakur and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. Giving constitutional status to NCBC, Venture capital fund for OBC, the inclusion of 27 OBC ministers in the Union Cabinet, giving reservation to OBC & EWS in NEET, OBC reservation in KVS, NVS, and Sainik Schools. Recently launched PM Vishwakarma Yojana is going to cater the interest of about 60 percent of the OBC masses. These are some of the pro-OBC decisions of PM Narendra Modi which are the most courageous since the Mandal Commission Implementation. The Union Cabinet has given a strong message to the communities, who were left out till date from the policy-making and decision-making process. This gives an opportunity to the subaltern leaders, who have been inducted into the top decision-making body to prove their leadership credentials and work hard to realise the vision of Modi ji. The days of casteism and dynastic social justice leaders are going to be over with a new era of social justice heralded by PM Modi. This Union government has the quantitative aptitude as well as the qualitative merit to take India towards the future, to newer heights. Narendra Modi as the new messiah of social justice has already arrived for the OBCs.

The RJD and JDU are trying to play politics on the basis of casteism but they will bite the dust.The way the SC, ST, OBC, the Vaishyas, the business community, the professionals and the people in general are being killed, and butchered because of the law and order collapse in Bihar will not let RJD-JDU combine serve its political purposes.

The BJP has not rejected the caste census issue in toto and the party is against any attempt to promote casteism and create divisions in society. However, the BJP wants to go beyond the caste conflict and promote community development and economically uplift every section of society. Its goal is not fragmentation but the consolidation of society and strengthening of the country. BJP wants equal opportunity, equal participation and equal representation for OBC and other subaltern communities.

What message does the Nitish government want to give to the people of Bihar and India with this caste census? Only a number of different castes and communities have come out. Will CM Nitish Kumar ponder over the increasing Muslim population at 1.5 percent ratio as against the decreasing Hindu population with an approximate 1.5 percent ratio? Why didn't the government come out with detailed comprehensive and extensive data on the economic status, educational status, and class- profile of different castes and communities?

The approach of the INDI alliance government in Bihar is extremely casteist. Just because the Nitish Kumar led JDU-RJD-Congress government has failed on all fronts, they want to open a Pandora's Box on the basis of caste. Caste is not the Panacea for all the ills, the society of Bihar or India is facing. What about the development needs of all those hundreds of castes whose numbers are below one lac or one thousand? Shouldn't they have political aspirations and shareholding? The Bihar government must come out with a detailed road map as to what they are going to do with this data and how they are going to utilise it in policy making and implementation. Another worry factor is the misuse of this huge individual's data for politics motive by the party in power on which the court and lawmakers must take note. There are many things which is still hidden behind the census and will crop up in course of time. But as of now, the biggest worry is that casteism and religious appeasement politics seem to be ruling the society, polity, or public sphere at the cost of national interest in which Congress is going to be the biggest contributor. The challenge for Bihar is that it has still not moved ahead from the era of the 90s.





(Writer's Introduction: Dr. Nikhil Anand is a National General Secretary of BJP OBC Morcha. Nikhil has studied at Patna's Loyola School, DU, JNU & IIMC and worked as a journalist for two decades. The ideas expressed in the article are his personal opinion.)