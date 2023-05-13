The Panther's Ghost: Author Ajit Menon's ode to India's covert operatives

Ajit Menon

Author Ajit Menon has come up with his new book, 'The Panther's Ghost - The Beginning'. The book is inspired by real incidents linked to Indian intelligence operatives who executed missions in enemy states.

The novel entails the story of an anti-terrorist group called the 'Ghosts', which fight international terror groups planning attacks in India.

The spy thriller, according to the author, is full of mysteries, plots and twists. It is the fictionalised version of what transpires in the real world. The book is an ode to heroes that carry out actions in line with India's new offensive defence doctrine.

Who is Ajit Menon?

Menon turned to writing after a two decades long career in the corporate world. His book is among the top 15 must books in 2023. He says that the book is a Real Reel as it is inspired by real life. He has written it like a filmreel.

“My co author for the second book in the series is Anil Verma who is a well-known screenwriter and Bollywood lyricist. We are in talks with a few large film production houses who are interested in adapting the book into a high octane, high budget movie," he said.

The book has all the ingredients of a potboiler - suspense, drama, action, and an underlying feeling of patriotism, he added.

Ajit has chosen to use the sales proceeds of his book to fund Anugraha Foundation, an NGO his wife Geetha and he runs for abandoned senior citizens.