The Northern Railways earned THIS whopping amount by selling scrap

Headlines

Nitish Kumar vs PM Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha polls? Bihar CM may be INDIA bloc’s pitch for PM candidate

Man wins Rs 42 crore lottery; his first purchases: watermelon for himself, flowers for wife

‘PM Modi has worked relentlessly for upliftment of poor, given confidence back to the nation’: Justice (Retd) SN Dhingra

Ingenious jugaad: Desi man turns gas lighter into hair curler; Internet reacts to viral video

Meet daily wage laborer who earned Rs 600 per day, cracked NEET 2022 without coaching with score…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Man wins Rs 42 crore lottery; his first purchases: watermelon for himself, flowers for wife

‘PM Modi has worked relentlessly for upliftment of poor, given confidence back to the nation’: Justice (Retd) SN Dhingra

Meet daily wage laborer who earned Rs 600 per day, cracked NEET 2022 without coaching with score…

10 inspiring quotes from PM Modi

Diabetes tips: Delicious breakfast options for diabetics

10 benefits of Amla juice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

PM Modi's birthday surprise: Know all about 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign focused on India's health

Nipah virus scare intensifies; schools shut, government on alert, ICMR to work on vaccine | Top points

India, Canada hit pause on FTA talks amid sour relations between the countries after Trudeau's visit

Atlee says he will 'definitely' make Jawan 2 with Shah Rukh Khan, reveals why he didn't ask Thalapathy Vijay for cameo

Riddhima Kapoor shares birthday wish from fan page of Ranbir Kapoor's ex Katrina Kaif, netizens say 'this is so funny'

'I'll take a bullet': Karan Johar recalls how Shah Rukh Khan responded when underworld threatened his life

HomeIndia

India

The Northern Railways earned THIS whopping amount by selling scrap

The Indian railways have suffered a huge loss due to COVID-19 but aim to balance that through selling scrap through e-auction which is cost-effective

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2021, 05:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Every year, the Indian Railway earns crores by selling scrap material that they acquire when they lay new tracks, when old tracks go bad, selling old coaches and machinery, engines and other waste materials. The railways set a target every year zone-wise to generate revenue so that it does not create pressure on the centre and the work gets distributed accordingly. 

According to reports, this year the northern railway has earned Rs 85.45 crores after selling scrap till the end of July 2021. Last year's revenue was way less in comparison to what they have earned this year. Northern railways earned Rs 42.19 crores last year which is almost half of what they got this year. The set target for the northern railways this year is Rs 370 crores. Scraps are sold through e-auctions. 

The General Manager of Northern Railways, Ashutosh Gangal, stated that despite the second wave of the coronavirus they were able to generate a revenue of Rs 85.45. He further said, "Northern Railway has been able to maintain the supply of all essential medicines, injections and other materials uninterruptedly amid COVID-19 pandemic. Every effort has been made to ensure uninterrupted availability of Liquid Oxygen by coordinating with the State Governments and suppliers."

The railways have suffered a huge loss due to COVID-19 but aim to balance that through selling scrap through e-auction which is cost-effective.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

    Esha Deol reveals what’s holding mom Hema Malini back from making comeback to films: ‘She’s looking at some…’

    'He is a diamond and we shaped him but...': Congress leader Digvijaya Singh takes a dig at Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes and to share with your loved ones

    Anurag Kashyap is 'glad' Gadar 2, OMG 2 were not propaganda films, says 'filmmaker apne personal fayde ke liye...'

    Weather update: IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert for Mumbai; ‘orange’ alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Dhule

    MORE

    सर्वाधिक देखे गए

    5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

    Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

    Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

    Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

    Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

    MORE

    पसंदीदा वीडियो

    MORE

    डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE