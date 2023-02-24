The Never-Ending Love for Art with Anil C.S. Rao

Art has always been an important part of human culture, serving as a means of expression, storytelling, and preserving cultural heritage. With the rise of digital technology, creating and sharing art has become easier than ever, leading to a massive influx of content available online. However, with this abundance of content also comes an increasing amount of fake or unauthentic art, which dilutes the value and importance of truly original and meaningful works of artists like Anil CS Rao.

Anil C.S. Rao:

Rao is the founder of Hiro Comics, a company that brings art and creativity to life through comic books and graphic novels. Rao has a strong appreciation for art and a deep understanding of its importance in our lives and has resorted to making sure he inspires more artists to come out to the limelight.

Rao believes that art has the power to evoke emotions, spark imagination, and convey important messages in a way that is both captivating and memorable. Through this company, Rao is working to make art accessible and enjoyable for an audience targeted at ages 18+, encouraging them to engage with their creativity and imagination.

Why is The Never-Ending Passion Towards Art?

Art is also important to Rao because of the role it plays in education and personal growth. He believes that engaging with art and creativity can help individuals to develop critical thinking skills, increase their emotional intelligence, and understand complex ideas in a more accessible way. Additionally, Rao is committed to using art and comics as a tool for promoting social change and making a positive impact in the world.

Through his work with Hiro Comics, he is bringing art and creativity to life, encouraging individuals to engage with their imagination, and promoting social change through the power of comics and graphic novels. Rao's commitment to art and its potential to impact the world is a testament to his passion and dedication to making a difference.

Comics That Turned Everything Around:

But with a never-dying passion for art, Rao turned towards comics and graphic novels. They proved to be a budget-friendly way for him to let out his storytelling abilities.

Rao is currently working on a graphic novel titled "The Contractor & The Engineer." The story revolves around a young Indian-American engineer who lives and works in NYC. He agrees to an arranged marriage with a woman he has never met. As the date for his new wife to arrive approaches, he begins to flirt with several other women, including his therapist, neighbor, and colleague. The graphic novel explores themes of freedom, free will, and the pursuit of happiness.

The other work in progress is a revision of a prior work that was shortlisted for the Top 17 Comics of 2012 in FHM (India) Magazine - launched at the New Delhi ComicCon held in December 2011.

The title "Vizag Blue" - was chosen as a 'metaphor' to describe the protagonist - Kalpana, an acting student at Vizag's Andhra University who abruptly ceases to communicate verbally.

​Vizag Blue is actually a type of granite quarried near the port city of Visakhapatnam on the East coast of India (Andhra). Like Kalpana's eyes - it has a dazzling blue hue - and also like the protagonist - it projects a feeling of hard, cold beauty.

​This project was 'inspired' by the 1966 film PERSONA directed by Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman - about a nurse, her ward - a former actress who for some mysterious reasons refuses to speak - both occupying the doctor's beachfront house with the goal of the environment somehow having a therapeutic effect on the actress' condition.

The original (taken out of print/distribution to rework) was done using a (now unavailable) 'shader' in Daz Studio (a 3D software) that produces a unique effect in black and white that is so close to the look and 'feel' of the black and white film work done by cameraman Sven Nyquist on the Bergman film.

​Many years after publishing the original black-and-white version - in 2014, Rao was approached by a journalist of the Vizag Edition of the Deccan Chronicle - for an interview. She was curious about the reasons Rao chose the city of Vizag as a setting for his work. Unfortunately - the black and white version he had produced had really no discernible landmarks in the visuals to link it to the city of Vizag - and hence Rao felt rather embarrassed when the article was finally published with images of this work from another project set in Ocean City, Maryland (USA).

What Persistence Towards Passion Looks Like:

Rao's journey from a former career as an engineer to a graphic novelist is a testament to the power of following one's passions. He found a way to express his creativity and imagination through comics and graphic novels and is now using this platform to tell the stories that he has been longing to tell for so long. Through his work, Rao is inspiring others to pursue their passions and find fulfillment in their creative pursuits.

(Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)