Pinnacle - The most creative brand setting a precedent of innovation & recognizing milestones on a massive scale

In conversation with Ms Nidhi Jain Seth, Founder of Pinnacle and Positively Perfect-

Brief about the journey of Pinnacle and Positively Perfect

Nobody could imagine that what started in a small 400 sq ft room on the third floor of a dilapidated building in Muhammadpur village in New Delhi had the potential to turn itself into an unprecedented business opportunity, which not only shaped Pinnacle but also in a way shaped the vertical itself, paving the way for many others who joined the bandwagon. The initial days at Pinnacle were just like any other self-funded startup. With design, sales, production, and dispatch, everything packed into one room, the brand has experienced its share of worries; salaries, supplier payments, topline, etc.

But what followed in the next two decades was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. In a journey spanning 21 years, the brand not only achieved many milestones and broke many stereotypes but also shaped the culture and direction of the company. Pinnacle is a great testament to what a well-oiled team can achieve even while the owner is missing in action.

Today, Nidhi operates out of a 13,000 sq ft facility to create notable awards and recognition products and inspirational gifts for more than 3000 brands across India under the entities Pinnacle and Positively Perfect. On a monthly basis, they ship anywhere between 5000 to 10,000 individually personalized awards and trophies to individual customers across India and across the globe. Their goal is now to become the largest company in India, shipping the most creative and thoughtful awards, trophies, and inspirational gifts worldwide.

Kindly explain about the Financial Learning Games, Epically Balance, and Epically Money. What is your target audience for these games and how can it make a difference in people's vision for investments?

The financial games, Epically Balance and Epically Money are suited for every age group. I realize how this sentence might be contradictory to some, as many might wonder how can it be suited and then be for everyone? Epically Money is actually the only money game in the market designed to teach children on decision making about money based on Indian culture and values. A game developed in collaboration with many successful entrepreneurs from different fields, child psychologists, trainers, experienced teachers and financial consultants.

Our second game Epically Balance is a simpler, fast-play, fun card game where we want to teach just one equation to children. Earnings should be more than what you spend, give, save and invest and there should be balance.

With these games, we aim to reach conscious parents who want their children to build great financial habits. We also want to reach teachers and leading financial institutions because these games have proved to be great tools for spreading financial awareness. The games focus on building core habits that can change the mindsets of people at a fundamental level and thereby encourage them to spend wisely, enjoying the money they earn at one level and also building their wealth through savings and investments.

What does the wall plaque signify and how they can be a part of the daily motivation for people?

Every time you look at these beautiful wall arts, you read a positive message. It acts as subconscious programming over a period of time without you knowing you tend to become more positive. We all have heard the quote so many times ‘You become what you surround yourself with’.

How has your association with Mr Devdutt been so far?

It's truly been an honor to work with Devdutt. Not only he works with immense clarity but is very receptive and flexible towards new ideas and thoughts. But what amazes me most is his response time. He is really a dream client and I am really happy that he chose to work with us to create his own line of merchandise and launch his brand My India by Devdutt.

The first time I heard Devdutt was in 2009 on the TED stage at Mysore. I have always loved history and visiting museums, but he gave me a new lens through which to look at Indian mythology and how it's even relevant today, whether in personal or work life. There is so much wisdom and power hidden in our ancient text. Every child and adult must know these stories. So I have made it my mission to design products that make these lessons and stories part of people's everyday lives.

Also throw some light on your recent collaboration with Mr Rajesh Setty.

It’s been a privilege for us as a brand to collaborate with Mr Rajesh Setty, He is often referred to as Silicon Valley’s secret ‘spark plug’ for startups, scale-ups (and shake-ups). He is the Co-Founder of Audvisor.com and is also an author and teacher.

With our collaboration, we have successfully launched #InsideFirst series of Journals. The journals are exclusively available on the official website of Positively Perfect. The first #InsideFirst book comes in five different colors. The goal of every journal in this series is to make people stop, think and reflect using the reflection prompts called Napkinsights.There are more than 34 reflection prompts in the first journal, designed to upgrade one's thinking and in the process uplifting themselves

#InsideFirst is no ordinary journal. It is a journal for super achievers and those looking to become high performance individuals. A journal that encourages you to create a To Think List, to create a Thank You list and a journal that helps you have meaningful conversations with yourself. #InsideFirst Journal is just one of the starting range of products that we have launched with Rajesh Setty and we will be launching many more Inspirational and Motivational Products.

