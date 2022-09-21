Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

The mission of my life is to build a Disease-free, War Free and Peaceful World” : Pramod Bharal

Pramod Bharal is inspired to live the remainder of his life with more dedication to realising his dream and serving others

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 09:43 AM IST

The mission of my life is to build a Disease-free, War Free and Peaceful World” : Pramod Bharal
The mission of my life is to build a Disease-free, War Free and Peaceful World” : Pramod Bharal

Mumbai , 19th Sep 2022: A chemical engineer by degree, the founder of PSA Chemicals & Pharmaceutical and Rainbow Life Sciences private limited and a true philanthropist. Pramod Bharal is a man of many talents and a well-maintained reputation in his field. His service to humanity is certainly noteworthy. After dedicating 50 years of his life to the pharmaceutical industry, he has shifted his attention to his new ayurvedic company, Rainbow Life Sciences Pvt Ltd with a mission to create a ‘Disease-free, War Free and Peaceful World’.

His efforts towards society have always been admired and respected. As a token of appreciation for all his contributions to society through his pharmaceutical company and philanthropic work, he has been facilitated with a number of awards. In the recent year, he was presented with the Samaj Bhooshan award by the Governor of Maharashtra, during the Mahaveer Jayanti Janmotsav celebration held at the Raj Bhavan and then went on to be facilitated with the MidDay Icon Award for Iconic Pharmacy Award 2022 in Dubai. He was also invited as an honourary guest to hoist the national flag at one of the learning centres in Shanti Van in order to promote Education, Health and Entrepreneurship. In recognition of this success, the narration of his story is going to be held at the Bar Stock Exchange, on 1st of October.

Pramod Bharal entered the medicine line in 1976 with his company PSA Pharmaceuticals. Now, their products are present in over 30 countries and a registered product base of more than 400 products worldwide. Mr. Bharal is pleased and very motivated by the response that his new venture has received. He is determined to make his mission of a Disease, War Free and Peaceful World a reality.

A hero with a dream and a history of success. Mr Bharal is constantly concerned with the greater good, from providing affordable medicines to assisting the impecunious by paying for their medical expenditures. Even with all of his achievements, Mr Bharal has never sought a reward. He considers any form of acknowledgement to be a blessing.  Even with his success, he is inspired to live the remainder of his life with more dedication to realising his dream and serving others.

 

 

 

 

 

(Above mentioned article is a featured content​, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 459 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.