The mission of my life is to build a Disease-free, War Free and Peaceful World” : Pramod Bharal

Mumbai , 19th Sep 2022: A chemical engineer by degree, the founder of PSA Chemicals & Pharmaceutical and Rainbow Life Sciences private limited and a true philanthropist. Pramod Bharal is a man of many talents and a well-maintained reputation in his field. His service to humanity is certainly noteworthy. After dedicating 50 years of his life to the pharmaceutical industry, he has shifted his attention to his new ayurvedic company, Rainbow Life Sciences Pvt Ltd with a mission to create a ‘Disease-free, War Free and Peaceful World’.

His efforts towards society have always been admired and respected. As a token of appreciation for all his contributions to society through his pharmaceutical company and philanthropic work, he has been facilitated with a number of awards. In the recent year, he was presented with the Samaj Bhooshan award by the Governor of Maharashtra, during the Mahaveer Jayanti Janmotsav celebration held at the Raj Bhavan and then went on to be facilitated with the MidDay Icon Award for Iconic Pharmacy Award 2022 in Dubai. He was also invited as an honourary guest to hoist the national flag at one of the learning centres in Shanti Van in order to promote Education, Health and Entrepreneurship. In recognition of this success, the narration of his story is going to be held at the Bar Stock Exchange, on 1st of October.

Pramod Bharal entered the medicine line in 1976 with his company PSA Pharmaceuticals. Now, their products are present in over 30 countries and a registered product base of more than 400 products worldwide. Mr. Bharal is pleased and very motivated by the response that his new venture has received. He is determined to make his mission of a Disease, War Free and Peaceful World a reality.

A hero with a dream and a history of success. Mr Bharal is constantly concerned with the greater good, from providing affordable medicines to assisting the impecunious by paying for their medical expenditures. Even with all of his achievements, Mr Bharal has never sought a reward. He considers any form of acknowledgement to be a blessing. Even with his success, he is inspired to live the remainder of his life with more dedication to realising his dream and serving others.

