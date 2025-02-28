Featuring 10 trailblazers shaping the future. From business to activism, these visionaries redefine success and inspire change.

New Delhi [India], February 28: As we step into 2024-2025, Trilok Media presents 'The Leaders of Tomorrow', featuring 10 trailblazers shaping the future. From business to activism, these visionaries redefine success and inspire change. Stay tuned as we unveil each leader and their impact.

Dr. Seema Garg

Dr. Seema Garg is a leading hair transplant surgeon with over 15 years of experience. She is shaping the future of the hair restoration industry with her profound knowledge and vast experience. She is a co-founder of Rejuvenate Hair Transplant Centre and the reason for smiles on thousands of faces through hair transformation. She is a fellow of ISHRS and diplomate of American board of Hair restoration, also member of AHRS, and AAHRS. She is co-editor of the book "Practical Guide to Hair Transplantation." Dr. Seema is dedicated to training surgeons worldwide. She has been an active member of the Fellowship training committee of ISHRS for the past 5 years. With her expertise and patient-first approach, she remains a key figure in global hair restoration.

Ankit Gupta

Ankit Gupta is revolutionizing the prefab wooden building industry with his innovative approach and dedication to quality. As the founder of WoodenHousing, he has established himself as a leading figure in sustainable construction, offering eco-friendly, durable, and aesthetically appealing wooden homes. With a deep understanding of modern architecture and sustainable practices, Ankit is setting new benchmarks for the future of housing. His vision and commitment to excellence are transforming the way we think about sustainable living.

Tiju Mundakappalli

Tiju Mundakappalli, originally from Kaipattoor, a village in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, pursued his education in Bangalore and Coimbatore before settling in Kuwait for work. His passion for storytelling began during college, where he wrote short stories for local publications. His debut book, A Short Vacation of a Donkey, is a heartwarming children’s story about an unexpected friendship between a donkey and a human. Their journey together unfolds through adventures and shared moments, strengthening their bond beyond expectations. Inspired by his own experiences with serendipitous connections, the author highlights the profound impact of unlikely friendships. Through this tale, he seeks to celebrate the joy and transformation that such relationships can bring into one’s life. More about him at www.tijumundakappalli.com.

Sohong Dhar

Sohong Dhar is an accomplished Information Scientist with expertise in data science, digital marketing, and business analysis. He holds a PhD in Data Science from Duke University and an MS from IIT Madras. Skilled in machine learning, cloud computing (Azure, GCP), and statistical analysis (R, Python), he has worked with Microsoft Azure, C-Voter, and SaaS Academy. Fluent in English, Sanskrit, Pali, and French, he combines data-driven insights with a strong literary background. His expertise in business process optimization and digital transformation makes him a leader in the field.

Dr. Manoj Sharma

Dr. Manoj Sharma is an entrepreneur and the creator of the digital news channel News360. He developed this well-known digital platform offering high-quality news, analysis, and insights across industries. News360 has gained recognition for its commitment to journalistic integrity, providing timely and reliable information.

By integrating AI-driven content and immersive storytelling, News360 is shaping the future of digital journalism, ensuring a personalized and interactive news experience. Its dedication to innovation has made it a leader in the evolving media landscape.



Shaurya Mehta

Shaurya Mehta, an award-winning singer-songwriter and composer, dreams of touching billions with his music. With songs in nine languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, and Gujarati, he celebrates cultural diversity through his art. His music, released by T-Series, Saregama, Zee Music, and his own label, Chai Coffee Entertainment, spans love ballads, pop, EDM, Sufi, and folk. A Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Awardee, Shaurya has topped radio charts and trended with hits like Dil Ye Dilbarro. With upcoming releases on Saregama and his EP Tune Indo, his journey is just beginning!

Neeraj Jha

Neeraj Jha, an innovative entrepreneur, has established PropertyBlink as a trusted real estate platform in India. With the rise of digitalization in real estate, PropertyBlink, under Neeraj’s leadership, provides a seamless experience for buying, selling, and listing properties.

The platform boasts over 50 features, offering advanced solutions for real estate agents, brokers, and property owners. PropertyBlink is also exploring AI and blockchain technology for secure real estate transactions while enhancing user experience. With an emphasis on ease of use and convenience, PropertyBlink aims to make real estate transactions simple and efficient.

Samartha Mahalakshmi

At just 14 months old, Samartha Mahalakshmi began making history, now holding five world records in General Knowledge. She has been honored with prestigious titles like India’s Genius, Maharashtra Daughter, Extraordinarily Talented Child, Youngest Influencer, and GK Master. Recognized with accolades such as the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Maharashtra Ratna Puraskar, and esteemed praise from Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand, she is also a celebrated International Content Creator.

Not just a genius, Samartha recites mantras and spiritual songs in multiple languages. Her incredible IQ and versatility make her a true inspiration and a viral sensation worldwide.

Krishna Chandra Garain & Koushik Dutta

Krishna Chandra Garain and Koushik Dutta are transforming Bharat’s entrepreneurial landscape with their startup, BharatFast. Launched on August 15, 2023, BharatFast provides inspiring success stories, expert strategies, and industry insights for entrepreneurs, CEOs, and business leaders.

Krishna, a digital entrepreneur with media expertise, and Koushik, a strategic business leader, founded BharatFast to bridge knowledge and action. Their vision is to make Bharat a global hub for innovation and leadership by motivating individuals to take charge of their entrepreneurial dreams. BharatFast aims to accelerate Bharat's growth and inspire future business leaders.



Aawez Shaikh

Aawez Shaikh is the CEO and Founder of AloeMint Media LLP, an agency specializing in social media, digital marketing, and event management. His innovative approach helps brands craft impactful digital strategies and create premium content.

Aawez previously worked at Fantico.io, where he contributed as a sourcing manager, collaborating with celebrities and artists. He played a key role in developing the first-ever Metaverse for Kamal Haasan, incorporating NFTs into the experience.

Additionally, Aawez runs Super Skills by Aawez, a passion project focused on skill-based learning programs. His motto, "Learn & Leverage, Leverage & Learn," drives his passion for innovation.

Disclaimer- (This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)