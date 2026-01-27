FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

You can now place Swiggy orders using ChatGPT, Gemini, other AI tools; here's how it works

Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing, says he won't stop making music: 'It was a wonderful journey'

Jabob Martin, former Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly's teammate, arrested for drunk driving in Vadodara

Union Budget 2026: What should you expect? Did Nirmala Sitharaman fulfill promises made last year?

The law must provide equal protection to everyone: Legal experts on new UGC rules

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Will rain disrupt India vs New Zealand match in Visakhapatnam? Check weather and pitch report

Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT release date: Karthi-starrer action comedy to start streaming just two weeks after theatrical release

MyIQ review: How users track intelligence, emotion and behaviour

What is Cashless and Reimbursement Option in Children Health Insurance?

RegisterKaro introduces a New Customer Portal to make the services of the company business simpler

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
You can now place Swiggy orders using ChatGPT, Gemini, other AI tools; here's how it works

You can now place Swiggy orders using ChatGPT; here's how it works

Jabob Martin, former Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly's teammate, arrested for drunk driving in Vadodara

Jabob Martin arrested for drunk driving in Vadodara

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Will rain disrupt India vs New Zealand match in Visakhapatnam? Check weather and pitch report

IND vs NZ 4th T20I: Will rain disrupt India vs New Zealand match in Vizag?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I World Cup 2026

Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I WC 2026

The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, set to impress in reality show

The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudh

The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory

The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa

HomeIndia

INDIA

The law must provide equal protection to everyone: Legal experts on new UGC rules

These are not the first anti-discrimination guidelines to be enacted in the country. The UGC had first implemented such regulations in 2012 to prevent caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions. But those guidelines did not provide for any punishment in case of complaints.

Latest News

Virag Gupta

Updated : Jan 27, 2026, 08:22 PM IST

The law must provide equal protection to everyone: Legal experts on new UGC rules
The new rules have divided opinion, and the UGC has been legally challenged over them.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A large section of students across India is unhappy with the new rules released by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The commission issued a notification titled 'Promotion of Equity in Higher Education' earlier this month, claiming that the regulations will eliminate all forms discrimination in educational institutes. But students, particularly those from the General category, say the guidelines will lead to discrimination on campuses and other issues. The new rules have divided opinion, and the UGC has also been legally challenged over them.

History of the rules

These are not the first anti-discrimination guidelines to be enacted in the country. The UGC had first implemented such regulations in December 2012 to prevent caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions. But those guidelines did not provide for any punishment in case of complaints of discrimination. But a number of cases from across the country came to light in the coming years. In 2016, Rohit Vemula, a student at the Hyderabad Central University, died by suicide, leading to nationwide uproar. Nearly three years after that, a student named Payal Tadvi took her life in Maharashtra. Caste-based harassment was found to be the cause of both the suicides. In 2019, the families of both the students filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India, demanding stricter regulations against caste discrimination. Following this, the top court directed the UGC to formulate fresh regulations in this regard.

Criticism of the rules

As per the new rules, OBCs are included under the scope of discrimination, along with SCs, STs, women, and students with disabilities. However, students from the General category remain excluded. Critics of the new rules have raised a number of objections to them. The first is about the validity of the regulations, with opponents saying that the guidelines fall outside the ambit of the UGC Act of 1956. They say that social issues such as caste-based discrimination are not covered under the UGC Act.

Other concerns

As per the new UGC regulations, the committee investigating cases of discrimination will not have any representation from the General category. Many fear that this could lead to bias or even the filing of false complaints -- an issue that has been highlighted from time to time. Any misuse of the rules would directly violate the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India. Hence, the UGC needs to come up with full-proof provisions to prevent misuse of rules.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
You can now place Swiggy orders using ChatGPT, Gemini, other AI tools; here's how it works
You can now place Swiggy orders using ChatGPT; here's how it works
Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing, says he won't stop making music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing
Jabob Martin, former Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly's teammate, arrested for drunk driving in Vadodara
Jabob Martin arrested for drunk driving in Vadodara
Union Budget 2026: What should you expect? Did Nirmala Sitharaman fulfill promises made last year?
Union Budget 2026: What should you expect? Nirmala Sitharaman's last year promis
The law must provide equal protection to everyone: Legal experts on new UGC rules
Law must provide equal protection to all: Experts on new UGC rules
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
Virat Kohli to Haris Rauf: 7 star players fans will miss in ICC T20I WC 2026
The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudhary, Nikki Tamboli, Sapna Chaudhary, set to impress in reality show
The 50 Confirmed Contestants List: Meet Manisha Rani, Rajat Dalal, Yuvika Choudh
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: From Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Nehal Chudasama, Monalisa, Mr Faizu; contenders competing for ultimate glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants Full List: Karan Patel, Shiv Thakare, to Monalisa
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement