The law must provide equal protection to everyone: Legal experts on new UGC rules

A large section of students across India is unhappy with the new rules released by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The commission issued a notification titled 'Promotion of Equity in Higher Education' earlier this month, claiming that the regulations will eliminate all forms discrimination in educational institutes. But students, particularly those from the General category, say the guidelines will lead to discrimination on campuses and other issues. The new rules have divided opinion, and the UGC has also been legally challenged over them.

History of the rules

These are not the first anti-discrimination guidelines to be enacted in the country. The UGC had first implemented such regulations in December 2012 to prevent caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions. But those guidelines did not provide for any punishment in case of complaints of discrimination. But a number of cases from across the country came to light in the coming years. In 2016, Rohit Vemula, a student at the Hyderabad Central University, died by suicide, leading to nationwide uproar. Nearly three years after that, a student named Payal Tadvi took her life in Maharashtra. Caste-based harassment was found to be the cause of both the suicides. In 2019, the families of both the students filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India, demanding stricter regulations against caste discrimination. Following this, the top court directed the UGC to formulate fresh regulations in this regard.

Criticism of the rules

As per the new rules, OBCs are included under the scope of discrimination, along with SCs, STs, women, and students with disabilities. However, students from the General category remain excluded. Critics of the new rules have raised a number of objections to them. The first is about the validity of the regulations, with opponents saying that the guidelines fall outside the ambit of the UGC Act of 1956. They say that social issues such as caste-based discrimination are not covered under the UGC Act.

Other concerns

As per the new UGC regulations, the committee investigating cases of discrimination will not have any representation from the General category. Many fear that this could lead to bias or even the filing of false complaints -- an issue that has been highlighted from time to time. Any misuse of the rules would directly violate the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India. Hence, the UGC needs to come up with full-proof provisions to prevent misuse of rules.