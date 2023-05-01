The Kerala Story controversy: Shashi Tharoor’s strong one-liner amid calls to ban ‘propaganda film’

Shashi Tharoor and poster of The Kerala Story (Photo - Twitter)

Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story is all set to hit the theatres on May 5, and the Congress party as well as many political outfits are demanding a ban on the screening of the movie. In the midst of these calls, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor issued a strong one-liner on social media related to the movie.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is the MP from Kerala’s capital city Thiruvananthapuram, took to social media to share a poster of The Kerala Story and wrote the one-liner, “It may be your Kerala story, it is not our Kerala story.”

This jibe at the contents of the movie comes just hours after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed The Kerala Story, saying that the film is “propaganda of the Sangh Parivar”, and deemed the movie inaccurate and false.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan said yesterday, “The trailer of the Hindi film The Kerala Story, which appears to have been deliberately made with the aim of communal polarisation and to spread hate propaganda against Kerala was released last day. It is indicated from the trailer that this film is trying to spread the propaganda of Sangh Parivar, which has established itself as the center of religious extremism in the land of secularism, Kerala.”

The upcoming film The Kerala Story features the story of a group of four girls who convert to Islam and join ISIS but are caught by the authorities while traveling to Afghanistan with their husbands. The film also touches on the issue of ‘love jihad’.

Written and directed by Sudipto Sen, the movie is allegedly based on the true story of 32,000 women going missing in Kerala. The movie further claimed that these women – Hindu and Christian – were converted to Islam and forced to join ISIS.

The Kerala Story is set to be released on May 5 in theatres, while the Congress party is urging the Centre to ban the screening of the film, saying that it portrays the Muslim community in a bad light and will fuel hatred.

