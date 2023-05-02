The Kerala Story controversy: Muslim body offers Rs 1 crore reward for people who prove ISIS ‘allegations’

Poster of the movie The Kerala Story (Photo - Youtube)

As the plot thickens around the controversy on the upcoming movie ‘The Kerala Story’, a Muslim body in the state has announced a Rs 1 crore reward for people with a catch – the reward will only be given to those who are able to prove the ‘allegations’ leveled in the movie.

The Kerala Story, which is set to be released across theatres on May 5, shows the story of over 32,000 women who had disappeared from the state, changed their religion, and then joined the terror outfit ISIS. The movie further claims that it is based on a true incident.

The announcement of the reward related to The Kerala Story was made by the Kerala State Community of Muslim Youth League, who said maintained that the allegations leveled against the Muslim community in the movie are false and baseless.

The Muslim youth body further said that they will open collection centres across all districts in Kerala for collecting proof, and anyone can come forward and drop the proof that they have at the collection centers till May 4, a day before the release of the film.

This comes as The Kerala Story has kicked up a major political row in the state, with the state government as well as many political outfits demanding that the screening of the movie be banned as it spreads alleged misinformation about the Muslim community.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also talked against the movie recently, saying that The Kerala Story is being released with the intention of sparking communal tensions in the state and spreading hate propaganda against Kerala.

The trailer of The Kerala Story was released a few weeks ago and sparked a massive row, touching on themes such as mass religious conversion, women joining ISIS, and ‘love jihad’. The trailer showed the story of four women who converted to Islam to join the ISIS.

(With ANI inputs)

