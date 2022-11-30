The Kashmir Files vs IFFA: Who is Israeli critic Nadav Lapid, who called Anupam Kher's movie 'vulgar propaganda'?

IFFA critic Nadav Lapid (Photo - Wikipedia)

Anupam Kher starrer The Kashmir Files has been making waves since its release earlier this year, showcasing the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir. After its recent review by IFFA critic Nadav Lapid, the film has once again sparked controversy.

The Kashmir Files was entered into the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and the film critic heading the jury was Nadav Lapid, who is an Israeli scriptwriter and filmmaker. Lapid slammed the movie and called it a “propaganda film” with “vulgar” content.

Criticizing Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files, Lapid said, “All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life".

Who is IFFA critic Nadav Lapid?

Nadav Lapid was the head of the IFFA judges committee and made several critical comments about the movie The Kashmir Files, which has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Lapid himself is known for creating several deeply political movies, all of which are in Hebrew.

Nadav Lapid was born in Tel Aviv and is a Paris-based filmmaker. He is also one of the most critically acclaimed screenwriters and film critics. The Israeli critic is known for directing films like Policeman and The Kindergarten Teacher and is known for his bold and outlandish opinions on several movies.

Lapid is the son of writer Haim Lapid and film editor Era Lapid and had moved to Paris from Tel Aviv to pursue a career in screenwriting and filmmaking. He later went to a film school and Jerusalem where he completed his filmmaking studies.

The Israeli filmmaker’s comments sparked a heated argument, and The Kashmir Files lead actor Anupam Kher said, “If the holocaust was right then the exodus of Kashmiri pandits is also right. This seems pre-planned because immediately after it the tool-kit gang became active.”

