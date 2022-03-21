‘The Kashmir Files’: Section 144 enforced in Rajasthan’s Kota in view of film’s screening

The authorities have imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Kota city of Rajasthan in light of maintenance of law and order in light of the screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’. A circular from the Kota District Collector & District Magistrate’s office said that Section 144 will be imposed in the city from Tuesday (March 22) and will continue till April 21.

The section’s enforcement is done as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order by preventing protests, unrests and riots. Violation of the Section 144 code carries a maximum punishment of three years.

Rajasthan | Section 144 will be imposed in Kota from tomorrow, March 22, till April 21, in view of maintaining law & order with the screening of 'The Kashmir Files': Kota District Collector & District Magistrate pic.twitter.com/iSJXC1ud8B — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2022

The blockbuster movie directed by Vivek Agnihotri, which has also courted controversy, focuses on the exodus of Kashmir Pandits from the valley in 1990. The film has been declared tax-free in several states with BJP governments.

The film released in theatres on March 11. While it was initially launched on a small number of screens in India, the movie gained traction and was expanded to more screens across the country due to high demand.

Starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and others the has been applauded by many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the other hand, several have also been critical of the film.

There have been claims that the film shows false depiction of events that took place. On this, director Vivek Agnihotri broke silence on Twitter, saying, “Every single incident, political argument, references and ‘friendship over nation’ kind of theories are ABSOLUTELY TRUE. Anyone denying them is either naive, vicious or Truth denier.”

Made on a shoestring budget, The Kashmir Files had already grossed more than Rs 100 crore at the box office in just seven days and is now inching closer to Rs 200 crore mark.