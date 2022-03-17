The Kashmir Files row: Know conflicting views held by BJP, opposition as film sparks controversy

The newly-released movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ has attracted a lot of eyes in the past week, and the debate around the movie has now turned into a political row, with the Centre and the opposition having conflicting views about the film.

The Centre has openly appreciated the film, with many members of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) praising the cast and crew of The Kashmir Files. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met with the cast members of the film, saying that such movies “reveal the truth”.

While speaking at a BJP parliamentary meet, PM Modi had said, “People who always raise the flag of freedom of expression are restless. Instead of reviewing on facts, a campaign is being run to discredit it.”

Backing PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also praised the movie and its storyline, and wrote on Twitter, “The truth of the sacrifice, unbearable pain and struggle of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their home in their own country has come to the notice of the whole world through this film, which is a very commendable effort.”

As the Centre has actively been praising the movie, many governments of BJP-ruled states have decided to make the movie tax-free in the jurisdiction. Meanwhile, the opposition has been criticizing the Centre for “promoting and endorsing” the movie.

Surrounding the political controversy around the film, Congress leader Digvijay Singh accused the BJP of spreading hate by promoting this film and said that the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits happened when Congress was in the opposition.

Singh wrote on Twitter, “The exodus of Kashmiri Pandits happened when the Congress was in opposition. The Vishwanath Pratap Singh-led Janata Dal government was supported by the BJP. Mufti Mohammad Sayeed was the Home Minister. Jagmohan Ji was the Governor.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti also criticized the BJP and tweeted, “The manner in which GOI is aggressively promoting Kashmir Files & is weaponizing pain of Kashmiri Pandits makes their ill intention obvious. Instead of healing old wounds & creating a conducive atmosphere between the two communities, they are deliberately tearing them apart.”

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has also expressed his views on The Kashmir Files. As quoted by news agency PTI, Yadav said while talking to journalists, “If a film Kashmir Files is made, then at least, there should also be film 'Lakhimpur Files', where farmers were crushed under the wheels of a jeep.”

As the political debate surrounding the movie gets more and more intense, The Kashmir Files continues to make a significant dent in the box office, with its collection crossing the Rs 19 crore mark on Wednesday, the sixth day of its release.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi among others.