‘The Kashmir Files responsible for violence against Hindus in J-K’: Ex-Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi

Amid the controversy surrounding the brutal killings of several Kashmiri Pandits in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has issued a statement, hitting out against the film ‘The Kashmir Files’.

In his recent statement, Manjhi said that the targeted killings of Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir are happening because of ‘The Kashmir Files’, a movie that which opposition has claimed was endorsed by the central government and several BJP-ruled states.

As per IANS, Majhi said, “When the film was released, the BJP forced Nitish Kumar's government to tax-free it in the state. Several cabinet ministers and other legislators went to the theatre to watch the movie on the expenses of the state government. At that time I said that it was a conspiracy of militants to make the film and I am saying it again.”

Manjhi also alleged that the background of the makers of the controversial movie can be linked with militants. While saying that this was a conspiracy by terrorists, the former Bihar CM said, “The central government should investigate the terror links of the makers with militants and take action against them.”

Manjhi, who is the chief of the Hindustani Awam Yojana party in Bihar, further said, “The motive of making ‘The Kashmir Files’ was to create fear among ‘Kashmiri Brahmins’ (Pandits) so that they are not able to go back to the valley. Even those Hindus, who are living in the valley, will leave or face the consequences. The result of the targeted killings of the Bihari labourers is an example of this and it has proved my point.”

The Bihar opposition leader further said that if Jammu and Kashmir are handed over to Bihar, then peace will be restored in the valley.

This comes just as several targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir have taken place over the last few months. Last week, a Kashmiri Pandit teacher was shot dead in Kulgam, and just three days later, a Hindu bank manager was killed by terrorists.

