The Kashmir Files: From UP to Karnataka, these states declared Anupam Kher-starrer tax-free

Released on March 11, the film features Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Mar 17, 2022, 07:58 PM IST

Kashmir Files

Since its release on March 11, The Kashmir Files is one of the most talked-about films in India. It has garnered equal appreciation and criticism from the audience.

And in a bid to encourage people to watch the film, many states have declared the film tax-free.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s.

The film features Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi among others.  

Here's the list of the states who have declared the film tax free.  

Uttar Pradesh

The Official Twitter handle of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), UP tweeted on Tuesday that CM-elect Yogi Adityanath declared that the state government would make the screening of the Bollywood film tax-free.

 

 

Haryana

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar watched the film and declared it tax-free on Sunday, March 13.

 

 

Goa

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant declared the film tax-free in the state. “The film will be made #taxfree in Goa. Everyone should watch it,” he tweeted.

 

 

Gujarat

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also declared The Kashmir Files tax free in his state. 

 

 

Madhya Pradesh

While declaring the movie as tax-free, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged that the film should be watched by a maximum number of people. 

 

 

Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also announced that the film will be made tax-free in the state.

"Kudos to @vivekagnihotri for #TheKashmirFiles, a blood-curdling, poignant & honest narrative of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their home land. To lend our support to the movie & encourage our people to watch it, we will make the movie tax-free in Karnataka," he tweeted.

 

 

Tripura

Declaring the movie as tax-free, CM Biplab Deb said, “To support his movie and encourage the people of the state to watch it, Tripura govt has decided to make it tax-free in the state."

 

 

Uttarakhand

The outgoing Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost from Khatima seat, informed that he has directed the chief secretary to make the film tax-free in the state.   

 

 

Bihar

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tarkishore Prasad declared the Anupam Kher-starrer film tax-free.

