The Importance Of Wireless Internet In The Workplace

New Delhi (India), February 13: Wireless Internet isn’t a new technology, it has been around for quite some time. Some offices and businesses still use wired connections over wireless connections. In the age that we are living in, a wireless connection is the best choice available due to so many features that it brings to the table. A wireless connection provides flexibility, reduces costs, makes the workplace look good, and provides some benefits for customers, clients, and business partners.

If your office hasn’t switched over to a wireless connection then it is better late than never. Some people are hesitant to install a wireless connection in their office because they are not aware of the benefits that a wireless connection provides and in their minds, they still think that wired connections are superior to wireless connections. If you are one of those people that hasn’t yet implemented wireless internet in the office or are not aware of the benefits of wireless internet in the workplace then here are five reasons that might help you in this regard:

Mobility

The first benefit of having a wireless internet connection in the workplace is mobility. We are seeing technology evolving and multiple devices such as phones, tablets, laptops, etc are used for daily tasks. These devices are very useful that allow you to access the required information from anywhere. By having a wireless network in the workplace, employees can access the internet on multiple devices without being restricted to one place only. This enables employees to access the internet while freely roaming around the office without getting disconnected from the internet. This increases the productivity of all the team members as they are able to access the internet from anywhere within the walls of the office.

Cost-Effective

Wireless internet networks also allow for cost-effective network expansion. If you are hiring new employees to your company then there would be no need of installing new cables, wires, and modems throughout the office for new employees. To expand your internet network on a wireless connection, you will just have to contact your ISP and increase the bandwidth of your connection. There is no requirement of installing new wires, cables, or modems and configuring the network for new employees. Businesses have commercial routers and solutions at a cost-efficient rates that allows employees to stay connected to the internet.

Collaboration

Wireless internet networks also allow for better collaboration in the workplace. A wireless network has all the devices connected to the same network which allows employees to share emails, files, and other important files with all the connected users on a network. Such as use GBWhatsApp or WhatsApp Plus on Mobile and Web simultaneously. As a result, working together and collaborating becomes easier. This allows for better productivity and creativity around the workplace.

Security

The security of a wireless network is comparatively better than a wired network. No matter how secure a network is, there is always a risk of it being hacked because no security protocol is perfect. On a wireless network, you have control over who can join your network, you can see the list of connected users and devices, you also have the option to set up a separate network for guest users, you can install anti-virus software, you can also set up a firewall through the default gateway address of the network.

On a wired network, these options are not available. You only get the advantage that no one can connect to the network without a wired connection and that is pretty much it.

Ease-of-Installation

A wireless network is easier to install, compared to a wired network. A wireless network does not require buying cables and installing them throughout the office. In offices and workplaces, laying out cables can become a huge task, especially if the office is a rental and big one.

To install a wireless network, you just need to contact your ISP who can set up the wireless network for you in a day without having to install new devices or lay down new wires. In addition, a wireless network also eliminates the requirement of replacing old and damaged cables. You don’t get this ease of installation with a wired connection.

Guest Network

At the office, you receive multiple guests, vendors, clients, and customers on a daily basis who want to access the internet. A wired network doesn't allow them to access the network directly but a wireless network does. Every wireless router comes with the guest network feature pre-installed through which you can set up a guest network through which other people can access the internet without getting access to the primary network. This is a win-win situation where outsiders can access the internet but cannot snoop on the data being shared across the network.

(Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)