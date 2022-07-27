The Importance of Prebiotics and Probiotics across All Groups

We all know about the incredible benefits of consuming probiotics and prebiotics daily, don’t we? Consuming foods rich in probiotics and prebiotics or a synbiotic supplement (probiotic + prebiotic) helps create an environment for good microbes to thrive and grow in the gut, making the gut flora more diverse and sound for the body’s proper functioning. Given the instrumental role that probiotics and prebiotics play in one’s overall well-being, it is imperative to make it a part of your regular life, irrespective of which age group you belong. After all, your gut is the remote control that governs your overall health, and everyone, from kids to older adults, must include a synbiotic supplement in their daily life. Are you curious to learn the importance of probiotics and prebiotics across all age groups? Well, if the answer is yes, read along.

But before we delve into it, let’s quickly see what probiotics and prebiotics are and why one should consume them together.

What Are Probiotics and Prebiotics?

Probiotics and prebiotic uses are aplenty. They both play a pivotal role in maintaining optimal health. While probiotics are good live bacteria that naturally exist in the gut to maintain balance, prebiotics, on the contrary, are the food of live bacteria, which is not easily digestible for human beings. They both need to be consumed together to ensure that you have the right balance of these bacteria to keep your gut microbiota healthy. The combination of both probiotics and prebiotics are called synbiotics and they both work in synergy in creating an environment for good microbes to thrive and grow in the gut, making the gut flora more diverse and sound for the body to function properly.

When consumed together, they are known for a plethora of health benefits such as maintaining digestive health, promoting nutrient absorption, boosting immunity, lowering antibiotic resistance, and enhancing skin health, among other things. Probiotics are obtained out of cultured dairy products like kefir, yoghurt, and some fermented foods like sauerkraut, natto, miso, tempeh, kombucha, and the like, whereas prebiotics is nothing but dietary fibres, that can be found in fresh vegetables, fruits, and whole grains like artichokes, apples, chicory, berries, barley, cocoa, garlic, oats, onions, tomatoes, and the like. But the best way of having it is to have synbiotic supplements regularly to promote and restore gut health. There are synbiotic supplements for people across all age groups. Let’s look at each age group, their gut health requirements, and the kind of supplements that could benefit them.

The Importance of Probiotics & Prebiotics across All Age Groups

Let’s look at the importance and use of prebiotics and probiotics as one age from childhood to old age.

Probiotics & Prebiotics for Kids: For healthy growth and development in children, it is essential to include a healthy mix of essential vitamins, minerals, electrolytes, antioxidants, and probiotics in their everyday diet. If children have a well-balanced diet, they don’t need a vitamin or mineral supplement. However, we all know that kids are fussy eaters. They would rather binge on chips, pastries, chocolates, icecreams, burgers, pizzas, and other forms of fast foods than have a nutritious meal comprising roti, sabzi, rice, and daal.

That is why, no matter how hard you try, it becomes difficult as a parent to provide your kids with all the necessary nutrients from their diet alone. When that happens often, children automatically fall at risk of getting deficiencies, for which they may require a supplement. But giving your kids any supplement, leave alone prebiotics and probiotics supplement, also gets tricky as most supplements have a “yucky” aftertaste, which they will never voluntarily want to have.

Probiotics can be introduced to children from an early age, as they do not have any harmful effects. This is especially true when it comes to supplements made of 100% organic ingredients. Children who have a steady intake of antibiotics on account of falling sick too often due to a weak immune system, must include them for sure. This is because antibiotics remove the bacteria in the gut, making the digestive tract vulnerable to infections. Also, some kids are more prone to loose motions, constipation, or other gut-related issues that stem from poor eating habits. They could certainly benefit from daily consumption of probiotic supplements.

Some may argue that probiotics may not be too effective on children since their microbiome is not fully developed due to their age. However, some supplements address this issue and have lesser colony-forming units (CFUs). Probiotics are good for children. Research shows that children who take probiotics are less likely to get gut and respiratory problems, allergies, and autoimmune diseases. Their immune system is strong, which protects them from falling sick very often. It is quite difficult for parents to find an effective synbiotic supplement for their kids but below are a few pointers that they can keep in mind before choosing one.

Choose a synbiotic supplement that offers both probiotics and prebiotics for kids.

So while selecting a probiotic supplement for kids, go for the ones that are in the form of oral thin strips or melt strips that are easy to consume. These strips also ensure better absorption, bioavailability, and digestibility of the nutrients, thanks to the sublingual delivery mechanism. This mechanism allows the nutrients to enter directly into the bloodstream rather than via the gut.

All they’ll need to do is place it on their tongue, and the probiotic supplement will dissolve effortlessly.

The kids won’t make a big mess while consuming these supplements or struggle to swallow them as traditional capsules or tablets.

These strips also come in delicious flavours and lack a medicinal aftertaste, which works great with kids as you can’t get them to consume anything unpalatable.

The supplement must be organic and not contain sugar or other allergens like gluten, soy, etc. Go for one with all-natural ingredients so that you can be sure that you’re safe and healthy when using them.

Kids love everything that looks pretty, and if these supplements come in attractive packaging with their favourite Marvel heroes and Disney princesses, then it only gets better!

Probiotics for Adults: Adults must include probiotics to their daily

routine for better digestion. Although the best source of the same should be from the food one consumes daily, that seldom happens due to our hectic schedules, stressful lifestyle,excessive caffeine consumption, bingeing on sugar, gluten products and on-the-go eating habits, making the need to include supplements even more pertinent. Your gut also influences your hormones, so women must take a probiotic supplement daily for the timely and effective regulation of their hormones. Consuming a probiotic supplement is better than just relying on food sources as they allow you to be aware of the variety of bacterial strains you are consuming and in how much quantity. Supplements also ensure you have a more diverse set of good bacteria in your gut, which is a sign of a healthy digestive system. If you are someone who is looking for probiotic supplements:

First, go in for a synbiotic supplement that offers both probiotics and prebiotics in one go.

Go for supplements that are available in an effervescent form as they keep you well hydrated, ensure 100% bioavailability, and are almost 2x more effective than regular synthetic pills. They are also easily portable and dissolve easily in any liquid, which will ensure you never miss them! They also come in delicious flavours, which will make them a healthier substitute for an otherwise sugary drink.

Opt for those that are allergen, sugar, soy, gluten-free, non-GMO, and 100% organic, made of natural ingredients.

Even adults can go in for oral thin strips or melts strips for their effortless form of supplementation. The only difference would be the CFUs. As a general rule, a probiotic should offer at least 1 billion CFUs with doses typically ranging between 1 billion and 10 billion CFUs daily for adults. So take note of that.

Probiotics for Older Adults: Older adults require probiotic supplements as part of their daily routine as age causes their digestion and metabolism to slow down, causing chronic gut issues and ailments. While senior citizens can have synbiotic supplements in the form of effervescent tablets (for better hydration) and oral thin strips (effortless consumption without complications related to swallowing), supplements that come in capsule in capsule delayed-release format work better for them. These probiotic capsules deliver potent prebiotic and multistrain probiotic strains over eight hours in the more absorptive, less sensitive areas of the gut to ensure maximum bioavailability. This slow and steady delivery mechanism provides the ability to maintain a constant level of medication within the body and eliminate the likelihood of burst drug release.

To Sum Up

From the day we are born, we have to age. That’s an inevitability that no one can escape and while we do so, we need to pay special attention to our nutritional requirements and gut health. After all, we all know how one’s gut health determines one’s overall health and well-being as it has a bearing on every other function of the body, be it your complexion, hair, mood, sleep, or immune system. Your gut health also determines whether or not the nutrients you consume get properly absorbed into your system. Poor nutrient absorption leads to deficiencies, which cause an impaired immune system and more infections and diseases. So ensure you always include probiotic supplements in your daily routine as you age and follow the aforementioned guide to do so.

Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.