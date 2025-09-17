Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

The ‘Door to Hell’ burning for 54 years; where is it and how did it begin?

Various stories exist about the date and process of the formation of the "Gates of Hell."

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 11:17 PM IST

The ‘Door to Hell’ burning for 54 years; where is it and how did it begin?
A gas crater known as the "Door of Hell" in the Turkmenistan desert has been blazing for over fifty years. The Darvaza Gas Crater is another name for it, named after a nearby village. Inside the crater is fire and methane gas.

How was the "Door of Hell" formed?

Various stories exist about the date and process of the formation of the "Door of Hell." According to the most popular theory, the crater was formed in 1971 when a Soviet gas drilling rig accidentally struck a natural gas reservoir. The drilling accident caused the ground around the rig to collapse, sweeping away equipment and causing a massive leak into the gas reservoir. According to Yahoo News, the ground ruptured, releasing methane gas and other toxic odours from the crater. The crater is approximately 100 feet (30 meters) deep and 230 feet (70 meters) wide.

The Fire Continues to Burn

Geologists devised a bold plan to avert a natural disaster and prevent the residents of nearby villages from being poisoned. Soviet scientists set fire to the crater immediately after the volcanic eruption, hoping that the flames would burn off the methane gas within a few weeks. But the fire never extinguished and has been burning ever since.

What happened to the "Door of Hell"?

Despite the President of Turkmenistan announcing efforts to close the Darvaza gas crater, it continues to burn 53 years later. Located in the Amu Darya Basin, which straddles Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the crater is a significant oil and natural gas-producing region. Natural gas, primarily methane, leaks heavily from the ground in this region. Mark Ireland, an energy geologist at Newcastle University, told National Geographic that the existence of the Darvaza crater is not surprising.

"Door of Hell": A Tourist Attraction

The charred remains of a drilling rig are believed to lie within the crater. According to Atlas Obscura, the burning flame is visible from miles away. Today, the site is one of Turkmenistan's most popular tourist attractions, attracting over 10,000 visitors annually. The crater became a hot topic online in 2019 when Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov posted a video of himself making donuts and driving a rally car along the crater's edge.

Also read: 'She's thoroughly enjoying': Teacher shares video of little girl dancing to "Jutti Meri" in classroom, WATCH

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
