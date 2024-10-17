Debunking the myths about retro motorcycles, Classic Legends made waves at the DNA Auto Awards 2024, held at The Leela Palace, New Delhi, by winning the Viewer’s Choice Bike of the Year for its striking Jawa 42 FJ.

Being part of the 42 Life Series, the Jawa 42 FJ captured the attention and admiration of motorcycle enthusiasts and industry experts and stood out among fierce competition.

The DNA Auto Awards, known for recognizing and appreciating the efforts in the auto industry, organized a grand event around the theme “India’s Automotive Industry: Set for Global Dominance by 2030” was graced by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, as the chief guest. Several media professionals and industry leaders, including Vinayak Bhat, Chief Product Officer at Ultraviolette Automotive, Vineet Akre, Senior VP, R&D at Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility, Uday Narag, Founder & Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility, and Sushant S. Mohan, CEO, DMCL also added to the event’s success.

With its bold neo-classic design and powerful performance, the Jawa 42 FJ was the favorite. It represents the striking balance of timeless design infused with modern technology. As a challenger brand, Jawa has redefined what retro means with the 42 FJ. It’s powered by the brand-new 350 Alpha2 engine, which delivers 29.2PS and 29.6Nm of torque, offering class-leading performance.

With smart gear-based mapping and a six-speed gearbox featuring A&S clutch technology, the 42 FJ ensures smooth riding and precise and thrilling acceleration. The muscular neo-classic design is one of the first aluminum brushed tank panels in its segment, and it has customizable options for riders, elevating its visual appeal. Moreover, features like an upswept exhaust with a distinct soundtrack, all-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, and a USB charging port make this bike extra appealing for long rides.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles’ Challenger Attitude: Commenting on the win, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, said, “We are deeply honored by this recognition at the DNA Auto Awards. The Jawa 42 FJ is not just another motorcycle; it’s a statement of our dedication to innovation and design. Our viewers have spoken, and we are grateful for their love and support. The 42 FJ perfectly embodies our challenger spirit, pushing boundaries and redefining what a neo-classic motorcycle can offer”.

A Closer Look: The Jawa 42 FJ is loaded with technical specifications, including class leading 178mm ground clearance, a longer 1440mm wheelbase for greater highway control, and segment-leading dual-channel ABS and disk brakes for maximum safety. It’s available in five stunning colors with multiple cladding options, so riders can personalize their motorcycle to their unique tastes. The best part is that the base variant starts at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1,99,142 (Delhi), making it more attractive.

What’s Next? As the Viewer’s Choice Bike of the Year 2024, the Jawa 42 FJ is set to gain an even larger fan base, continuing Jawa’s legacy of reimagining the neo-classic motorcycle industry. With its fantastic design, seamless handling, and outstanding performance, the Jawa 42 FJ is a perfect harmony of heritage and innovation. But this is not the only marvel to look out for. Classics Legends has recently also introduced the iconic BSA Gold Star in India with a massive 652 cc liquid-cooled engine and segment-leading 55Nm and 45.6PS. So the future motorcycling in India looks promising!

