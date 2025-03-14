The meeting took place just a day before the release of The Diplomat, in which Abraham plays the role of Indian diplomat JP Singh.

Actor John Abraham met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ahead of the release of his upcoming film The Diplomat and presented him with a customised football jersey bearing his name. The two engaged in an "interesting conversation" about the film, football, and the Northeast.

Jaishankar shared a picture on X (formerly Twitter) showcasing the jersey, which had his name and the number 9 printed on it. Expressing his thoughts on the meeting, the minister wrote, “An interesting conversation with @TheJohnAbraham on his new movie The Diplomat. As also on football, the Northeast and our respective worlds.”

John Abraham also reacted to their discussion, calling it an honour to meet Jaishankar. “Was a pleasure and honour to meet a man who I so intently follow. We discussed diplomacy, the North East and football amongst many other things. Truly an honour, Sir!” he wrote.

Directed by Shivam Nair, the film follows Singh's efforts to repatriate an Indian girl who was tricked and forced into marriage in Pakistan.

Alongside Abraham, the film features Sadia Khateeb, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, and Kumud Mishra in key roles. The Diplomat is set to hit cinemas on March 14.

Earlier this month, Jaishankar had also received a customised Tottenham Hotspur jersey from UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy during his visit to the United Kingdom.

