Public services have been transformed by government websites such as Ayushman Card, Jharbhoomi, Bihar Bhumi, and Anyror. They make it easier for citizens as they provide easy access to healthcare and land records. If one is yet to explore these portals, now is the time to leverage the benefits.

The digital revolution has changed how governments deliver services to their citizens. Online platforms help save time and energy for people as they get everything they need without leaving their homes and going to offices and banks. Many Indian states have set up dedicated portals for land records, health and other services. This article will shed light on some of the essential government websites that aid the citizen in managing these affairs like Anyror, Jharbhoomi, Bihar Bhumi and Ayushman Card, etc.

These online platforms have considerably minimised the paperwork and long queues at government establishments. Today, people can apply for services, verify their eligibility and track the status of their applications from their own homes. These portals serve different purposes, be it transparent verification of healthcare or land records for everyone.

Ayushman Card – India’s Healthcare Revolution

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) is a government-backed health insurance programme. It provides free medical care to economically weaker sections of society of up to ₹5 lakh per family every year. It serves as an identification for beneficiaries to get treatment in the network of hospitals integrated with Ayushman Card.

Key Benefits of Ayushman Card

Free health coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year

Cashless hospitalization at government and private hospitals

Covers pre-existing conditions

Nationwide portability

How to Apply for an Ayushman Card

Visit the official Ayushman Bharat website (https://pmjay.gov.in/). Enter your mobile number and verify with OTP. Search for eligibility using your name, ration card, or Aadhaar number. If eligible, apply for the card online or visit the nearest Common Service Center (CSC). Once the card is approved you can Easily Ayushman Card Download.

Jharbhoomi – Land Record Management in Jharkhand

Jharkhand government has launched an online land records portal called as Jharbhoomi. It enables citizens as to own land, mutation or tax status from anywhere. It would enable people to get access of correct land records without going to third parties.

Services Offered by Jharbhoomi

Online land record search

Mutation applications

Payment of land taxes

Khasra (survey number) verification

How to Check Land Records on Jharbhoomi?

Visit the official Jharbhoomi portal (https://jharbhoomi.nic.in/). Select your district, block, and village from the dropdown menu. Enter the Khata number, Khasra number, or registered owner's name. Click on ‘Search’ to retrieve the land records. View, verify, and download the record for reference.

Bihar Bhumi – Land Records Portal for Bihar

The Bihar Bhumi is an online solution implemented by the Bihar government where the state land record management can be handled seamlessly. Residents can access land ownership details, pay Bhu Lagan online, and apply for land mutation through this portal. Bihar Bhumi digitalizes these services to ensure transparency, minimize bureaucratic delays and diminish land-related fraud.

Services Available on Bihar Bhumi

Checking land ownership details

Online payment of land revenue

Application for land mutation

How to Use Bihar Bhumi Portal?

Visit the Bihar Bhumi website (https://biharbhumi.bihar.gov.in/). Choose the desired service (e.g., checking land records). Enter your district, circle, and mauza details. Click ‘Search’ to view records.

Anyror – Gujarat’s Land Record Portal

Anyror is the state’s official land record portal in Gujarat that makes online access to property details simple and easy for citizens of the state. Land information system (LIS) is an online platform that facilitates land ownership verification, property detail checks, and the application process for various land-related services. Also, any citizen can get important land-related documents and apply for mutation through the portal, making it easy for people in Gujarat to manage land from home without going to government offices.

Features of Anyror

Online access to land records

Verification of property details

Application for revenue services

How to Search Land Records on Anyror?

Visit the official Anyror portal (https://anyror.gujarat.gov.in/). Select the type of land record you need, such as rural land, urban land, or property dispute details. Enter the required details, including district, taluka, survey number, and village information. Click ‘Search’ to retrieve the records. View and download the document for future reference.

Conclusion

Public services have been transformed by government websites such as Ayushman Card, Jharbhoomi, Bihar Bhumi, and Anyror. They make it easier for citizens as they provide easy access to healthcare and land records. If you have yet to explore these portals, now is the time to leverage the benefits it provides.

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)