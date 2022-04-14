The burning truth: How heatwave is taking a toll on Indians

Delhi and other parts of northern India are reeling under an early heatwave, with no immediate relief in sight. Eastern states such as Bihar and Jharkhand are also gearing up to tackle the challenge, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heatwave conditions in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in the next few days.

The National Capital Region has been recording maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius over the last few days, much higher than normal. Heatwaves have been a persistent challenge, especially in North India, causing deaths and illness among the populace for years.

According to a study published last year, heatwaves have claimed more than 17,000 lives in 50 years in India. The paper, released by some of India’s top meteorologists, said there were 706 heatwave incidents in the country from 1971-2019.

Heatwave is classified as an extreme weather event (EWE). Between 1971 and 2019, EWEs have killed 1,41,308 people, of which 17,362 or over 12 percent of the deaths have been caused by heatwaves, the study had said. The maximum heatwave deaths were reported from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha.

Heatwave is also associated with health risks. Some common health conditions arising from heatwaves include dehydration, cramps, exhaustion, heatstroke, gastroenteritis and food poisoning. The study also noted high mortality due to heatwaves.

According to data firm Statista, 2013 and 2015 were the worst years for India in the last decade when it came to heatwave deaths. While the country recorded 1,433 heatwave deaths in 2013, the number for 2015 was a whopping 2,081!

Other disastrous years in the last decade were 2012 (729 deaths), 2014 (547 deaths), 2016 (510 deaths) and 2019 (498 deaths). Heatwave deaths dipped in 2020 and 2021, partly due to the lockdown.

More recently, Maharashtra reported seven heat-related deaths and 59 heat stroke cases over the last few days. With Vidarbha and central Maharashtra reeling under a heat wave, many districts are experiencing maximum temperatures above 40 degrees, several notches above the normal.

According to Statista, 2010, 2012 and 2019 witnessed the highest number of heatwaves in India in recent years at 254, 189 and 157 days.

“One of the reasons for the increase in heatwaves is global warming associated with increase in greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide, methane, etc. in the atmosphere,” then Earth Sciences minister Harsh Vardhan had said in the Lok Sabha in January 2020.

Heatwave impact in India